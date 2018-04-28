Which School Had the Most Players Picked in the 2018 NFL Draft?

The 2018 NFL draft finished on Saturday after seven rounds.

The action kicked off on Thursday night with the Cleveland Browns choosing Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield with the overall first pick. Penn State running back Saquon Barkley went next to the Giants, and USC quarterback Sam Darnold went to the Jets at No. 3.

Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward went No. 4 to the Browns, and NC State defensive lineman Bradley Chubb rounded out the top five of the first round, heading to the Broncos.

Fast forward to Saturday, and the Redskins chose SMU's Trey Quinn with the No. 256 pick for 2018's "Mr. Irrelevant." So who led the race to have the most players drafted this weekend?

Alabama had the most players picked, 12, tying the school's draft record. Some of their notable players drafted included defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins (No. 11), defensive lineman Da'Ron Payne to the Redskins (No. 13), linebacker Rashaan Evans to the Titans (No. 22) and wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Falcons (No. 26).

NC State, Ohio State and LSU tied at second with seven players apiece chosen from their programs.

Penn State, Georgia, FSU and Miami had six players drafted from each of their schools.

The SEC led the list of conferences with the most picks at 53, while the ACC wasn't far behind with 45.