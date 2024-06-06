Which school had best spring sports squad? Vote now for The State’s Team of the Year

Spring sports wrapped up in South Carolina over the weekend, and it was a successful season for Columbia-area squads.

Fifteen local teams won state championships in that span. We’re asking you to vote and tell us which of those championship winners should be crowned The State’s Spring Sports Team of the Year for 2024.

Voting runs through noon on Thursday, June 13, and the winner will be announced on The State sports writer Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page and at TheState.com. (This poll is just for fun and not meant to be scientific.)

Spring sports team of the year nominees

AC Flora boys golf: The Falcons won the program’s 17th state championship in coach Robert Dargan’s final season. AC Flora shot a 589 over the tournament’s two days to win the Class 4A championship by 10 strokes.

Blythewood girls track & field: The Bengals won their second straight Class 5A championship, becoming the first team in school history to win two state titles in a row. Blythewood finished with a team score of 86 points, easily ahead of second-place Summerville’s 50.5.

Camden boys tennis: The Bulldogs repeated as Class 3A champions by defeating Daniel, 4-0. It was the third title in program history. The championship spanned three different venues because of weather and took more than five hours to play.

Cardinal Newman boys soccer: The Cardinals (19-0-1) capped off their first unbeaten in program history for their fifth straight SCISA championship. Cardinal Newman allowed just 12 goals all season and was ranked No. 18 in the latest United Soccer Coaches High School Poll.

Chapin girls lacrosse: The Eagles dominated Fort Mill, 13-4, to win the Class 5A championship. It was the program’s second state championship. Chapin finished with an 18-2 record.

Fairfield Central boys track & field: The Griffins won four events, three by Jayden Boyd, to win the Class 2A championship. It was the first championship in program history. Fairfield totaled 82 points with Greer Middle College (58) finishing second.

Gray Collegiate girls track & field: The War Eagles won three events to edge Bishop England for the 2A championship and the program’s first title. Gray Collegiate finished with 75 points and BE had 72.

Gray Collegiate softball: The War Eagles (34-2) capped off the winningest season in school history for their second state championship in the last three years. Gray Collegiate went 13-2 against Class 4A and 5A schools with its two losses coming against 4A champion Catawba Ridge and 5A champion Summerville.

Hammond boys lacrosse: The Skyhawks routed Porter-Gaud, 16-3, to win their first SCISA championship since 2017. It was the sixth title in program history. Hammond finished with a 16-2 record and had wins over public schools AC Flora, Lexington and Catawba Ridge.

Heathwood Hall girls track & field: The Highlanders won five events, three by Sabreya Monsanto, to win their second straight SCISA Division I championship. It was Heathwood’s fifth title in the last seven years.

Lexington baseball: The Wildcats swept Ashley Ridge to win the Class 5A championship. It was the program’s sixth championship and first since 2013. The Wildcats (31-7) finished the season hotter than any team in the state, winning 19 of their final 20 games, and were 8-0 in the playoffs.

Spring Valley boys track & field: The Vikings won their third straight Class 5A championship and eighth in program history. It is the first time SV has won three titles in a row. Spring Valley finished with 99 points, easily defeating second-place Nation Ford (58).

Richard Winn baseball: The Eagles captured their second straight SCISA Class A championship by sweeping Holly Hill in the best-of-three series. Richard Winn finished with a 20-2 record.

Ridge View boys, girls, track & field: The Blazers swept the Class 4A championships for the first time in school history. It was the second straight title for the RV girls, who were co-champions with Westwood in 2023. For the Blazer boys, it was their first title since 2006.