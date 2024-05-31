With its school about to close, Birmingham-Southern baseball team cherishing every moment of D-III College World Series in Eastlake

May 30—If the Birmingham-Southern (Ala.) baseball team has learned anything this year, it's that time is precious.

Back on March 27, the Panthers gathered in the team's clubhouse for a meeting with Coach Jan Weisberg.

"We didn't suspect anything out of the ordinary," senior pitcher Josh Leerson said. "He was just going to give us the schedule for the day."

The room fell silent when Weisberg dropped the bombshell. The school would be closing at the end of the semester because of financial hardships that have plagued the liberal arts school with an enrollment of 1,300.

"There were definitely a few tears," said junior Drake LaRoche. "It was like, 'OK, what are we doing this for now?' "

The answer: They are doing it for each other.

PHOTOS: Birmingham-Southern baseball practice, May 30, 2024

When the Birmingham-Southern Panthers take to the field at Classic Auto Group Park in the opening round of the NCAA Division III College World Series on May 31 — the day their school 726 miles away is shutting its doors for good — they will do so with a new appreciation for the time they have spent together and the time they are spending together.

When they leave Lake County sometime over the next week, depending on how far they go in the eight-team tournament, they will disband forever.

That makes their time together that much more precious.

"We get more time with each other as a team," LaRoche said. "For the last month we've been playing more so just to spend time with each other. It hasn't been as much, 'Let's win so we can get to the College World Series,' as it's been 'Let's win so we can have another bus ride today; so we can have some more practice together.' The fact we are here is awesome."

Slapping the tag "Cinderella" on the Panthers will cause the players to wrinkle their noses at you a little. At 31-14 heading into the CWS opener against Salve Regina, Birmingham-Southern is riding the high of knocking off the nation's No. 2 team, Denison, in a regional final. But don't call 'em Cinderella.

"I wouldn't say that at all," Leerssen said. "This is exactly what we expected out of ourselves from the first day of practice in the fall. We knew this was the goal. We're here to compete for a national title."

That being said, the announcement of the school closing galvanized the team, much like in the movie "Major League," when manager Lou Brown said "We just need something to bring it all together," which was the news of team owner Rachel Phelps planning to move the team if they stunk bad enough.

In the case of Birmingham-Southern, what helped "bring it all together" was the school closing, according to LaRoche.

"I absolutely think so," said the son of former major leaguer Adam LaRoche, whose grandfather Dave LaRoche was an All-Star pitcher for the Cleveland Indians in 1976. "I'm not saying we wouldn't have been here without it, but that lit a fire under us. We realized this was our last year we have with each other, regardless of age or class. It lit a fire under us and we've played great ever since."

Sure, there were hurdles to overcome. Few hurdles were bigger than the food poisoning that hit the team before its regional game against Denison on May 26. The Panthers swept the best-of-three series, 10-1 and 7-6, but not before a serious — and literal — gut-check.

"We ate pasta at the team hotel and eight guys woke up the next morning with it, whether it was food poisoning or a virus," Leersen said. "A lot were either higher guys in our lineup or bullpen guys. Everyone told me I had to go at least seven innings. I made it 6 2/3. Close enough. ... The food poisoning didn't hit me until I got back to Birmingham. It was rough."

The Panthers flew to Cleveland and were greeted by windy and cold temperatures. Said LaRoche, "Most of us don't have sweatshirts, so our family is bringing them to the game tomorrow." As they went through batting practice at Lakeland Community College and then at a one-hour practice at Classic Auto Group Park, they did so with smiles on their faces.

When this weekend's tournament is over, so are the last remnants of their college careers at Birmingham-Southern. Where they go from here is unknown. But they know they have this time together, and that's what they've wanted ever since they were told March 27 that their school was closing.

And what happens if they win it all this week? What happens if the Birmingham-Southern Panthers complete the Cinderella story they don't like to be considered and take a trophy back to a school that won't exist anymore?

"Honestly, we're not thinking that far ahead," Leerssen said. "We're just taking it one day at a time. Maybe we'll break it into 40 pieces and everybody can have a piece to remember this."