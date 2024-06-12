School of Choice: Pit Spitters tend to land lots of players from same colleges

Jun. 12—TRAVERSE CITY — Corey Berry and Brody Capps spent 14 hours in a car together.

Surely, they'll be fine as teammates.

The Traverse City Pit Spitters have a long history of taking on multiple players from the same schools.

It just seems like a no-brainer. Those players come into a strange situation with someone they know. That familiarity helps both players get along not only with each other but in the team's locker room as a whole.

Judging from Traverse City's success since entering the Northwoods League, that approach is hard to argue.

The Spitters won Northwoods championships in 2019 and 2021 and made the league's playoffs the last two seasons as well. Even with the league's abbreviated "pod" season of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spitters have made the playoffs every season, with a 214-114 record over that five-year span.

"I don't know if I necessarily make it a point to do that," said field manager Josh Rebandt, the team's mentor for all of the franchise's six seasons. "It just tends to happen naturally. A lot of that's probably because of the coaches that I know and trust. I want to get a few players from their program because I trust them."

This year's roster has nine pairs of teammates.

In 2023, the Spitters featured nine colleges with multiple players on the roster. The 2022 roster had three each from Richmond and Wofford and a pair from the University of Michigan. In 2021, Wofford again had three, with two each from Richmond, Michigan State and North Georgia.

Capps and Berry drove to Traverse City together from Atlanta, Georgia, stopping in Indianapolis to take in some of that city on the way.

"It made it a lot easier," Capps said. "We came up here together. Being able to meet everyone on the team together just makes it a lot easier."

The pair played together the last two seasons at Wallace Community College, and also last summer in the Georgia-based Sunbelt League for the Chattahoochee Monsters. Capps hit .263 with nine RBI, 12 runs and four steals in 20 games. Berry produced eight RBI and six swipes in 21 games.

"It was a fun summer last year, and we're hoping to have a repeat of the same," Berry said. "We played JUCO ball together for two years straight, and we've hung out outside of baseball at each other's houses. So I think we just have a good friendship, and we wanted to keep that going.

"We're a long way from home. So having somebody you can rely on definitely helps a lot."

Both graduated from Wallace CC this spring. Berry committed to Kennesaw State, while Capps is thus far uncommitted.

"I definitely have put in a good word," Berry said. "They haven't made a move yet, but I'm hoping they do after they see some of his summer ball."

They brought Berry's car to Michigan and split gas money on the way. Now they'll have to manage with one car in Traverse City, staying with host families that live 20 minutes apart.

"I've absolutely loved playing with Corey the last two years," Capps said. "So I'm excited for the summer."

Aside from Berry and Capps, the Pit Spitters have six other pairs of college teammates on the roster.

Pitcher Cam Fischer and outfielder Michael Tchavdarov both played at Davenport University, while Sam Sethna and Luke Walter each pitch for Otterbein University. Oakland University is represented by first baseman Carter Hain and left-handed pitcher Grant Garman.

Pitchers Dominic Mauro and Grant LaMarche both throw for Northwood Univerity. East Texas Baptist has two pitchers on the team in Will Croft and Jagger Neely. Maryville University is represented by first baseman Mike Long and pitcher Mitchell Grannan. Outfielder Ethan Belk and catcher Daniel Jackson are both from Wofford, and Michigan State has pitchers Logan Pikur, Nick Powers and Jaxon Huffman on the team.

"It's always nice to have someone you know and just bring good culture to other guys," Tchavdarov said. "I'm sure if I didn't know anybody, I'd probably be a little nervous at first, but everyone seems like they're good guys here."

Tchavdarov had brief stints with the Spitters toward the end of the last two seasons, including the playoffs.

He's played collegiately with Fischer the last two years, but he played in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League last summer for Jet Box Baseball Club out of Macomb County, hitting .290 with a team-leading five home runs and 24 RBI in 36 games.

Fischer helped recruit more than just Tchavdarov to Traverse City. The third-year Pit Spitter helped persuade fellow Davenport pitchers Tyler McKinstry and Jack Snow to put on Spitters uniforms last year.

More comfortable in his second year and with some teammates in tow, Fischer settled into a rotation role. Having fellow Panthers around helped smooth the transition into a bigger role. McKinstry provided a reliable right-hander out of the bullpen, and Snow was one of the team's top lefties.

"I always talk well about Traverse City," Fischer said. "It's the best place to play summer baseball. Beautiful town. Beautiful field. Tons of great guys, great staff and coaching staff as well.

"It passes the message along about the culture. Baseball is tough when it comes to culture and bringing the group together, and I think Reebs does a great job with it."

Even though Tchavdarov is a field player and Fischer a pitcher, that Davenport link still helps them both.

"You just have sort of a connection, like a chemistry sort of thing," Fischer said. "You know how to fire each other up. You know how to go to them if they're struggling on the field, and you're able to bring them back to center and just get them to play some good baseball."

Sethna played for the Thomasville HiToms in the Coastal Plain League part of last summer. He joined the team in North Carolina well into the season.

Going to a team where he didn't know anyone, and joining the squad later in the season after everyone else already did, made assimilating a bit harder.

"It was a little a little difficult, just because it was at the back end of the season," Sethna said. "I didn't really know the guys, but it ended up being a great trip."

Now, he's joined in Traverse City by a college teammate, both of whom pitch. Walter is a starter, and Sethna a reliever.

"He's seen me at my lowest, and he knows that," Sethna said. "If I do crappy, he knows I'm better than that. If I go up and give up two home runs in an inning, he picks me up. And he tells me when I'm wrong, even if it's not the kindest words sometimes, but it's what I need. We do that for each other."

The two reported to Traverse City on the same day. Before arriving, players sign up for a time slot to visit the stadium, see the facilities and get acclimated to their new surroundings for the next 2-3 months.

Walter and Sethna did theirs at the same time.

"It provides comfort," Walter said. "For example, today we both signed up for the same time slot so we could come in and experience it all together. It's good because you have one guy to talk to, and that kind of pushes you toward other groups as well. It gives you that first dive in."

At the same time, Walter said it's good the Spitters don't take more than 2-3 players from the same school. That could have unintended consequences, he said.

"Say we came with like four or five guys from the same school, it'd be a little too cliquey," Walter said. "Two to three is the right number, because it makes you get involved with other guys as well instead of just sticking to what you're comfortable with."

Both pitchers are going into their junior seasons at Otterbein.

"It's perfect because Luke and I, we work together in the season and offseason," Sethna said. "To have a chance to come out here together, it was pretty, pretty nice. I'm excited."

Going back through past Traverse City rosters, one will notice certain colleges always seem to have players come here. Wofford, Richmond, Michigan State, Davenport, Central Michigan, Georgia Tech to name a few.

"When guys come in and they have a teammate, there is that instant familiarity with somebody in the locker room; and then through that, they can build more connections in the locker room," Rebandt said. "It makes it easier to have a conversation. You don't feel like you're just arriving by yourself or you don't know anybody, which we obviously have that, too. But the more familiarity you have, the easier it is to find a pocket and find somebody right away you can connect with."

Even when the Spitters don't have teammates here at the same time, the connection can also help out.

Drew Titsworth, a Clemson pitcher joining the team after the College World Series, was told about Traverse City by other Tigers teammates who previously played here.

"It helps continue the sense of pride in this organization," Rebandt said. "When these players go back to campus and if they're saying great things about us, people want to come play and come back."

