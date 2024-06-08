School celebrates unified track state champions

ELKHART — Athletes and coaches joined with friends, family members and the rest of the community Thursday to celebrate Elkhart High School’s first state title in any sport since the merger of Memorial and Central high schools.

The unified track and field team this year also completed a perfect season, never losing a meet.

“We jokingly say our water tastes a little bit different in Elkhart,” said Todd Sheely, Elkhart High School’s unified track and field head coach. “It might really taste a little different in Elkhart, but that’s OK because we drank the water of champions this season.”

Unified sports bring together students with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team.

This season’s title was the second one for Sheely, who coached Elkhart Memorial to a title in 2018 prior to the merger in 2021.

The Elkhart Lions clinched the state championship Saturday at Indiana University by a margin of 12 points over Fishers, 124-112. According to the IHSAA, 23 Elkhart athletes scored in the contest.

Four years ago, for the first season, Elkhart had only 13 or 14 student athletes on the team, Sheely said. The second year, the Lions made the state championship meet. The third year, Elkhart qualified for state again and placed fifth.

“I think unified sports encompasses what we wish all sports were,” Sheely said. “In terms of supporting one another, whether it’s your own team, your opponent or the officials. I had the pleasure Saturday being at the unified track state championship and watched to me what is the most wholesome education-based sport there is, and that is kids and adults who just cheer on each other.”

Sheely contrasted his experience at the Unified Track and Field Championship with a different event he went to where kids and parents were yelling at one another and at officials.

Hayden Dinehart, who competed in her second year with the unified track and field team, spoke about how the team became like a family over the course of the season.

“Every day we would come to practice,” Dinehart said. “We’re supporting each other, we love each other, and it always warms my heart to see everybody coming together. Every day I probably want to cry.”

Dinehart talked about how the experience helped student athletes who had difficulties speaking with other people or creating friendships. The unified track team helped those students build relationships and open up, she said.