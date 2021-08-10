School bus routes released

Aug. 9—MASON COUNTY — Mason County Schools has released information regarding its bus routes for the 2021-22 school year.

Provided are the school bus routes, bus drivers, some of the roads they will be traveling, and the approximate times for pick-up. Mason County Schools recommends contacting the appropriate bus driver to confirm pick-up times.

Listed below are area routes for Point Pleasant, Hannan and Ashton Elementary, Wahama and New Haven Elementary.

Point Pleasant Area Routes

Bus #101, John Absten, Phone (304) 812-5102, 6:53 Pond Branch — 7:08 Cornstalk — Rt. 817/Jim Hill Road — Transfer students to bus #163/203 for Beale Elem. — 7:20 Henderson (Poor Boy's Garage) — 7:30 PPJSHS;

Bus # 102, Les Hanson, Phone (304) 675-7368,7:05 Jordan Landing — 7:10 University Lane — 7:15 Camp Conley Rd. — 7:21 PPJSHS — 7:25 Burdette St. — 7:26 Franklin St. — 7:30 Parrish Ave. — 7:35 PPIS — 7:45 PPPS;

Bus # 103, Paul Nichols, Phone (304) 675-6085, 7:00 Redmond Ridge — 7:12 Salt Creek — 7:18 McCullough Rd. — 7:22 Horse Lick Rd. — 7:40 Beale Elem. — 8:00 PPJSHS;

Bus # 115,Marlene Reynolds, Phone (304) 593-6676, (1st Run)7:02 Jefferson Ave. (Tolliver's Used Car Lot) — 7:04 Viand St.(old Chef House location) — 7:05 12th St. (Homeless Shelter) — Hogg St. — 13th St. — 7:08 Ohio St. — 7:10 Kanawha St./Poplar St. — 7:11 North Main St. Church — 7:13 Magic Years Childcare — 7:15 High Street/ Oak St. — 7:16 22nd St. & Monroe — 7:19 22nd St. & Mr. Vernon — 7:20 PPJSHS — 7:35 PPIS (*2nd Run- Primary School and Early Education) 7:38 Jefferson Ave. — 7:39 Viand St. — 7:40 Homeless Shelter — 7:42 Go Mart/Cross to Ohio St. — 7:43 Kanawha St. — 7:44 North Main St. — 7:45 Magic Years — 7:46 High St. — 7:47 22nd St. — 7:50 Primary School — 7:55 Early Education Station;

Bus # 123, Rodney Gleason, Phone (304) 593-2806, 7:30 Bethel Road, 7:35 Letart Road,7:40 Sandhill Road, 7:45 Birch Street, 7:44 Meadowbrook Drive, 7:49 Maple Ave., Sandhill Road, 7:55 PPIS, 8:00 Early Education Station, 8:02 PPHS, 8:05 PPPS;

Bus # 125, Randy Shobe, Phone (304) 675-4642, 6:54 Long Hollow Road — 7:15 Rt. 2 — 7:40 Roosevelt Elem. — 7:45 Jericho Road — Mason Blvd. — PPPS — 8:00 PPIS — 8:05 PPJSHS;

Bus # 131, Tim Davis, Phone (304) 593-2194, 6:10 Ivy Durst — 6:17 Waterloo/Smith Church — 6:30 Burle Stewart/Doc Casto — 6:45 Nichols Rd. — 6:50 Pine Grove — 6:53 Quinton/Chapel Rd. — 6:58 Dunham Rd. — 7:15 Leon Elementary — 7:45 PPJSHS;

Bus # 133, Brenna Shobe, Phone (304) 675-4642, 7:00 Corner Café at the end of Sandhill Rd. /Letart — Sandhill Rd. — 7:01 Sandhill/Radical Lane — Sandhill — 7:10 Sandhill/Butcher Rd. — Sandhill Rd. — 7:15 Sandhill/Stoney Brook Estates — 7:16 Sandhill/Oshel Rd. — 7:20 Sandhill/Finch Drive — 7:25 Early Education Station — PPJSHS — 7:30 PPIS — 7:40 PPPS;

Bus # 134, Dave Downing, Phone (304) 675-0431, 6:51 Jackson Ave. to 22nd St. — 6:52 Madison to 26th St. — 6:57 2600 Block of Jefferson — 6:58 2600-2400 Blocks of Jackson — 7:00 South Park — 7:05 North Park — 7:07 2500-2200 Blocks of Jefferson — 7:12 2200-2700 Blocks of Lincoln — 7:20 English Road — 7:23 Wakefield — 7:24 Education Station -7:26 Burdette Addition Loop — 7:30 PPJSHS — 7:35 PPIS — 7:45 PPPS;

Bus # 141, Alan Durst, Phone (304)593-0250, SPECIAL NEEDS BUS, 7:15 Sandhill Rd. to Oakgrove Road — 7:23 Bethel Road — Sandhill Rd.;

Bus # 142, Jeremy Huffman, Phone (304)593-8799, — SPECIAL NEEDS BUS — 6:50 Pine Grove — 7:00 Chestnut Ridge- 7:15 Ten Mile Rd. — 7:25 Roosevelt Elem. — 7:40 PPPS — 7:45 PPIS — 8:00 PPJSHS;

Bus # 143, Andy Tucker, Phone (304)675-7942, 7:05 Kingtown Rd. — 7:15 Krodel Park Lane — 7:25 Point Pleasant POST OFFICE on Main St. — 7:29 1st Street — 7:32 Viand St. — 7:35 Chef House — 7:40 PPPS — 7:50 PPIS — 7:55 Early Education Station — 8:05 PPJSHS;

Bus # 145,Sherry McDaniel, Phone 304) 882-2381,7:19 Rt. 62 to Fairground Rd. at ZION Rd. — 7:24 Rt. 62 at Jordan's Landing -7:26 Camp Conley at Taylor Rd. — 7:30 Camp Conley at Roush/Ferrell Rd. — 7:35 PPJSHS — 7:40 K & K Trailer Park- 7:44 PPIS — 7:50 PPPS;

Bus # 151, Tiger Rice, Phone (304) 895-3995, 6:40 Huff Road. — 6:50 Kensey Durst Rd. — 7:00 Route # 87 — 7:20 Route # 2, 7:40 Roosevelt Elem. — 7:45 Early Education Station — 7:50 PPJSHS — 7:57 PPIS — 8:03 PPPS;

Bus # 153, Scott Cochran, Phone (304) 895-3553, 6:55 Thomas Ridge — 7:10 Eagle Ridge — 7:20 Bud Chattin Rd. — Sandtown — 7:25 Rt. #2 — 7:30 Roosevelt Elem. — 7:35 Rt. #2 — 7:50 Old Tobacco King (Pick-up for High School Students Only!) — 8:00 PPJSHS;

Bus # 154, Chris Rimmey, Phone (304) 675-1165, 7:00 Oshel Rd. — 7:03 Ridge Rd. — Rosita Lynn Dr. — 7:10 Rt # 2 from Roosevelt to the Y — 7:20 Rt. #62 & turn around at 8 mile road — 7:40 Roosevelt Elem. — 8:00 PPJSHS;

Bus # 162, Nina Shobe, Phone (304) 675-1368, 6:50 Chestnut Ridge — 6:55 Rt. #2 and Jennings Rd. — 7:05 Tombleson Rd. at turnaround — 7:13 Rt. # 2 — 7:20 Dublin — 7:40 Roosevelt Elem.;

Bus # 163, Patrick Hill, Phone (304) 675-5910, 6:35am 3 Mile Rd. — 6:45 5 Mile Rd. — 7:03 Jim Hill Rd. — 7:20 Lock 11 — 7:25 Walker Lane — 7:27 Henderson — 7:31 Salt Creek Rd./Rt.2 — 7:33 Route 2 — Beale Elem. — PPJSHS;

Bus # 172, Stephen Holley, Phone (304) 377-0184, 6:30 Rt.62 & Palm Lane& Valley Brook Concrete- 6:35 Arbuckle Creek Road — 6:40 Oldaker Road — 6:45 Herdman Road — 6:50 Oldaker Rd /Haylee Lane — 7:00 Rt.62 by gun shop — 7:10 Leon Elem. — High School Students transfer to bus#184 for PPJSHS Evening ONLY — Rt. 62 past Waterloo — Rt. 62 past Calispel Rd.;

Bus # 173, Mike Stover, Phone (304) 675-5795,7:05 Debbie Road Turnaround — 7:12 Bud Chattin/Greer Rd. Intersection — 7:14 Greer Rd. — 7:40 Roosevelt Elementary — 8:00 PPJSHS;

Bus # 182, Kenneth Blessing, Phone (304) 593-4464, — 7:25 Sand Fork Rd. — 7:30 Clendenin Pike — Route # 2 — 7:38 Plymale Lane — Beale Elem. — 7:42 PPJSHS;

Bus # 183, Ray Robinson, Phone (304) 593-0370, 6:20am Thomas Ridge Rd. — 6:30am Ten Mile Creek Road — Rt.2 to Rt.87 — Leon Baden Road — 6:40 Pine Grove — Leon Baden Road — 7:10 Leon Elementary — PPJSHS;

Bus # 184, Brandon McNeal, Phone (740) 645-9675, Tribble Road/Cane Ridge Road intersection — Beach Fork Road — Turn on route 62 — Leon Grade School — 7:45 PPIS -7:55 PPHS;

Bus # 192, Doris Settle, Phone 304- 576-4143, 6:43 Golden Lane — 6:50 Jerry's Run & Watterson Grocery — 6:55 Jerry's Run & Long Ridge Road — 6:58 Scenic Valley — 7:05 Mason 80 — 7:10 Ashton Elementary — 7:14 Huntington Road & Auburn Lane — 7:16 Huntington Road & Jerry's Run — 7:17 Huntington Road & Hereford Lane — 7:19 Huntington Road/Friends & Family Trailer Park — 7:20 Huntington Road & Brown Lane — 7:30 Beale Elem. — 7:55 PPJSHS;

Bus # 194, Tony Smith, Phone (304) 458-1702, 6:18 Waterloo Rd./Smith Rd. — 6:26 Capehart Rd. — 6:34 Tribble Road — 6:40 (turn around at Cabin Ridge Rd.) — 7:05 Rt. 62 — 7:10 Main St. Leon — 7:13 Leon Elementary — High School students transfer to bus #131 PPJSHS;

Bus #201, Ron Thomas, Phone (304) 593-5012, 7:04 Little Sixteen Mile — 7:10 Loggerhead Rd./Crab Creek Rd. — 7:35 Beale Elem. — 7:40 Rt. 2/ Terri Rd. — 8:00 PPJSHS;

Bus # 203, Vickie Flora, Phone (304) 675-5458,6:35 Guise Creek — 6:40 Jeffers Ridge — 6:50 Little 16 Mile — 7:05 Black Oak — 7:10 Rt. 35 — 7:25 Transfer -7:30 Rt. 2 — 7:40 Beale — 8:00 PPJSHS;

Bus # 206, David Dewees, Phone (304)593-8704, 7:10 Plain Valley Rd. — 7:15 Rayburn Rd. — 7:20 Owl Hollow Rd. — 7:30 Eckard Chapel — 7:40 Rt. #2 toward Roosevelt — 7:45 Roosevelt Elem. School — Rt. #2 toward Jericho Rd. — 7:55 PPJSHS;

Bus # 207, Anita Rabel, Phone (304)593-3670, Special Needs Bus — Route has yet to be determined by the Special Education Dept. and Transportation Dept.;

Bus # 209, Joe Thomas, Phone (304)812-7278,7:15 MCSFS ROUTE, Evening Route — Tribble Road — Beech Fork Road — Locust Ridge Road — Big Buzzard Rd.;

Bus # 2041, Don Matheny, Phone (304) 675-0609, 6:48 Country Club Road — 6:50 Robinson Creek Rd. — 7:00 Sassafras Rd. — 7:04 Potters Creek Rd. — 7:17 Rt. 62 — 7:26 Fairground Rd. — 7:32 Jordan Landing — 7:36 PPJSHS — 7:40 Early Education Station — 7:44 PPIS — 7:48 PPPS;

Bus # 2083, Jami Nutter, Phone (304) 674-3122, 7:02 Elias Road — 7:05 Board Church Road — 7:09 Oak Grove Road — 7:13 Sandhill Road 7:19 Sunset Lane — 7:23 Walnut Creek Lane- 7:25 Ridgewood Estates — 7:30 Jackson Ave. — 7:32 Early Education Station- 7:35 PPJSHS — 7:40 PPIS — 7:50 PPPS;

Bus # 2092, K.D. Hess, Phone (304)458-1860, 6:42 Gunville Road, Junction of Cain Ridge and Gunville Road — Rt.#87 to Cow Run and Spruce Intersection — Rt. #87 at the Mason / Jackson Co. Line — 7:05 Junction of Creston Road and Rt. #87 — Roosevelt Elementary — PPJSHS.

Hannan/ Ashton Elementary Area Routes

Bus # 112, Bobby Powell, Phone (304) 812-2710, 6:44 Rocky Fork Road — 6:57 Knife Branch Rd. — 7:06 Palestine Rd. — 7:13 Rebel Ridge Rd. — 7:19 Palestine Rd. — 7:30 Hannan High School — 7:43 Ashton Elementary;

Bus # 121, Dwayne Kelly, Phone (304) 675-6869 , 6:36 Rt. #2 — Millstone Rd. — to Tabnor Moore Rd. turn around -6:44 Wood School Rd. — 6:48 Duncan Creek Bridge turn around — 6:55 Mt. Carmel Rd. — 7:10 Pleasant Ridge Rd. — 7:11 Starling Lane — Route 2 — 7:35 Beale Elementary — Route 2 — Ashton Elem. — Hannan High;

Bus # 124 Kathy Bruner, Phone (304) 674-6754, 6:43 Keister Rd. — 6:48 Maddy Rd. — 6:54 Keister Rd. — 6:55 Holmes Rd. — 7:06 18Mile Creek — 7:14 Zid Camp Rd. — 7:17 Turnaround at Palestine — 7:22 Ashton Upland Rd. — 7:29 Hannan High School — 7:45 Ashton Elem. School;

Bus # 132, Wes Bowen, Phone (304) 812-2687, 6:52 Mud Run -7:00 Flatfoot Rd. — 7:12 Millstone — 7:15 Rt. 2 — – 7:28 Ashton Upland — 7:30 Ashton Elementary — 7:45 Hannan HS;

Bus # 144, James Denney, Phone (304)895-3767, 6:33 McComas Lane — 6:49 Dunlavy Road (turnaround 3 miles out) — 7:00 Mt. Union /Jerry's Run — 7:15 Mt. Union/Barton Chapel — 7:35 Ashton Elementary — 7:49 Hannan High School;

Bus # 161, David Gardner, Phone (304) 812-5238, 6:55 Whitten Ridge Rd. — 7:20 Intersection of Jolly Road and T-Cupp — 7:42 Ashton Elementary;

Bus # 191, Jason Wymer, Phone (304) 675-6831, 6:42 Wood School Rd. — 6:52 Tabner-Moore Rd. — 7:00 Milestone Rd. — 7:35 Ashton Elementary — 7:48 Hannan High School;

Bus # 202, Wayne Hall, Phone (304) 576-4201, 6:55 Barton Chapel Rd. — 7:10 Jerry's Run Rd. — 7:25 Mason 80 — 7:35 Ashton Elem.;

Bus #204, John Paul Casey, Phone (304) 576-2002, 6:35am Ashton Upland Rd. — 6:58am Intersection of Meadows Hollow Rd. — Ashton Upland Rd. — 7:05am Intersection of Staten Chapel Rd. — 7:08am Intersection of Anderson Lane/ Buffington Acres — Turnaround at Mason County Line — 7:14am Intersection of Kilgore Rd. — 7:21am Smith's Market — 7:30am Hannan High School — 7:45am Ashton Elementary;

Bus # 205, Jenny Newell, Phone (304) 812-4060, 6:58 Seven Mile Ridge Rd. — Seven Mile Ridge/7:05 Golden Lane & Potts Chapel — Jerry's Run Rd. & 7:13 Oak Lane/ 7:15 Casey Lane/ Rodeo Hill/7:17 Long Ridge/Hobart Lane/7:19 Crawford Lane/Gole Grove/Birchfield/ 7:21 Valley Drive/ 7:23 Megan Lane/Holly Rd./Rusty Lane — 7:29 Ashton Elem — 7:49 Hannan High School;

Bus # 211, Laura Bonecutter, Phone (304) 675-4394, Beale Elem. — 7:10 Rt. 2 to Henderson Trailer Park — 7:52 Ashton Elem. *Vocational Route from Hannan HS every other day to PPJSHS;

Bus # 2074, Maia Endicott, Phone (304) 674-5021, 7:08 Whitten Ridge — 7:20 Timberwood 1 subdivision -7:22 Timberwood 2 subdivision — 7:27 Last stop on Whitten Ridge — 7:35 Hannan High School — 7:45 Ashton Elementary;

Bus # 2082, Jeff Saunders, Phone 304-762-2356, 7:00 Guyan Creek — 7:05 McCowan Branch — 7:10 Hannan Trace -7:15 Whitten Ridge — 7:30 Jolly Road — 7:40 Hannan High School — 7:50 Ashton Elem. School;

Bus # 2086, Misti Bowen, Phone (304) 674-9004, 6:50 Chandlers Ridge — 7:10 Hannan Trace Rd. — 7:25 Rt. 2 — 7:35 Ashton Elementary — 7:50 Hannan High School.

Wahama and New Haven Elementary Routes

Bus # 113, Tommy Knapp, Phone (304) 593-5354, 6:55 Radical Lane — 7:00 Rt. 62 North — 7:03 Tombleson Run Road — 7:13 Chestnut Ridge Road — 7:17 Turn around at the county line — 7:21 Joe Roush Road — 7:37 Butler Street — 7:39 New Haven Elementary — 7:52 Wahama High School;

Bus # 122, Lori Nutter, Phone (304) 593-1668, Wahama Vocational Route/MCSFS;

Bus # 152, Mike Robinson, Phone (304) 593-1269, 7:02 Hanging Rock Rd. — 7:08 Rocky Meadow Lane — 7:14 Foglesong Rd. — 7:20 Anderson St. — 7:23 Rt. 62 south past Wahama — 7:27 turn around at the United Methodist Church in West Columbia — 7:29 Cedar Hollow Rd. — 7:32 Wahama HS — 7:36 Anderson St. & 3rd St. — 7:38 Mason Library — 7:40 3rd & Center — 7:42 3rd & Adams — Adams — 7:43 Hinkle St. Hartford — 7:53 New Haven Elementary;

Bus # 171, Benny Hoffman, Phone (304) 593-2414, 6:58 Lieving Rd. — 7:08 Grimm Rd. — 7:12 Longdale Rd. (first 4 miles from Rt. 62 out) — 7:23 Rt. 62 from the Locks to New Haven — 7:33 Walnut St. — Oak St. — 7:38 New Haven Elem.- 7:50 Wahama High School;

Bus # 181, Roger Bumgarner, Phone (304) 882-2647, 7:02 Broad Run Rd. — 7:04 County Rd. #9 — 7:14 Back on Broad Run — 7:15 Seigrist Ridge Rd. — 7:23 Broad Run Road -7:29 Union Rd. — 7:40 New Haven Elementary — 7:43 Old Dollar General Store — 7:53 Wahama High School;

Bus # 193, Karen Pauley, Phone (304) 593-9462, (1st Run WAHAMA) 7:08 Tatum — 7:11 — Midway — 7:15 Roush St. — 7:16 Lynn & Layne St. — 7:23 Haven Heights — 7:30 New Haven Elem. to transfer student to bus #171 *(2nd Run New Haven Elem.- 7:34 Tatum Dr. — 7:38 Midway Dr. — 7:42 Hazelwood & Allendale — 7:44 Roush St. — 7:45 Mayo — 7:46 Lynn St. — 7:47 Layne St. — 7:55 New Haven Elem.;

Bus # 2084, Kenny Reynolds, Phone (304) 674-1618,7:10 Lieving Road, Indian Lake Road, 7:15 Woodland Road, Lieving Road, 7:20 Lakin State Farm Road, 7:25 Woodland Road,7:29 Lieving Road (again), 7:32 Rt #62 at the Sawmill, 7:33 Valley Brook Lane, 7:35 Rt. 62 Home Run Rd., 7:37 Tin Can Hollow Road, 7:42 Bus Shelter at Clifton, 7:45 Wahama High School, 7:47 Rt. 62/Maple Street in Mason, 7:48 Bob's Market Produce, 7:49 Bus Shelter on Rt.62 ,8:00 New Haven Elementary;

Bus # 2093, Bruce Hendrickson, Phone (304) 773-5010, 7:12 Rt. # 62 & Clifton Bus Shelter — Clifton Church — Route # 62 & Smoke Shack — Front & Center St. — 7:22 Front & Horton St. R. #2 & VFW — Mason Golf Course — 7:32 Hartford Elm View Apt. — Hartford Community Building — 7:37 New Haven City Building — New Haven Elem.;

Bus # 2094, Tim Thompson, Phone (304) 593-4113, 7:02 Gun Club Road — 7:06 Quincy Road — 7:14 Union Campground Road — 7:21 Barton Road — 7:22 Supper Club Road — 7:32 Sliding Hill Road — 7:37 Rt.#62 — 7:40 New Haven Elementary — 7:46 Harvey Road — 7:50 Mason VFW — 7:51 Shell Station — 7:52 City Bank — 7:53 Bob's Corporate Office — 7:57 Wahama High School;

Bus # 2095, Danny Roush, Phone (304) 674-6253, 7:06 White Church Rd. — 7:10 Sassafras Rd. — 7:16 Lieving Rd. — 7:19 Gibbstown Rd. — 7:25 Fairview Church — 7:30 Sliding Hill Rd. — 7:40 New Haven School — 7:46 Hartford Community Center — 7:47 California St. — 7:49 Moore St. — 7:55 Wahama HS.