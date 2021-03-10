School board approves Lacey Herring as new head football coach at Monroe

Mar. 10—ALBANY — The Dougherty County Board of Education named Lacey Herring, a coach with a proven track record of building powerhouse offenses, as the new head football coach at Monroe Comprehensive High School.

Herring, who most recently was the co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach at Goose Creek Independent School District in Texas, has experience in Southwest Georgia as a former coach at Turner County High School.

While at Goose Creek, Herring had the No. 1 offense in the district, averaging 423 yards per game, had the No. 1 passer in the district with 2021 yards and 34 total touchdowns and had the district's top rusher with 1251 yards and 16 touchdowns. In 2019, his team finished second in the district and made the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

"I'm impressed with Coach Herring's ability to coach up young men and think he's just what our program needs to be competitive," Monroe principal Frederick Polite said. "He's a man of principle and integrity and I have no doubt that, while he'll be building top-notch athletes, he'll also be building great students."

In addition to his work coaching football, Herring also has experience coaching in quality baseball and track programs.

When named to the position, Herring said that he has his focus squarely on building high-quality student athletes and honoring Monroe's rich traditions.

"I am incredibly honored and ecstatic to join the Dougherty County School System, and more specifically the 'First Class Family' of Monroe High School," Herring said. "Monroe has a proud and rich tradition and I can't wait to become a part of it. I'm anxious to get started as the head football coach and prepare the student-athletes for the upcoming season...the student-athletes will always get the best effort from me and my staff, and we will not only look to serve our kids, but also the community."

Prior to coaching at Goose Creek, he coached football and track at Anahuac ISD and football and baseball at Dayton ISD both in Texas. Before that he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Turner County High School.

Herring has already started personnel moves to put his touch on the Monroe program. The board also hired former Tift County and UGA wide receiver Israel Troupe to serve as one of Herring's assistant coaches. Troupe was formerly a coach and teacher at Valwood private school in Valdosta.