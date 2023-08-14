School for Advanced Research gets $225,000 for Indian Arts Research Center initiatives

Aug. 14—The School for Advanced Research in Santa Fe has received two grants from the Institute for Museum and Library Services topping $225,000 for two initiatives at the school's Indian Arts Research Center.

The grant of $175,587 from the institute's National Leadership Grants for Museums provides nearly all the money to complete the research center's Indigenous Collections Care Guide, a reference tool for museum professionals who regularly interact with Native American collections, SAR reported.

Another grant for $49,925 from the institute's Inspire! Grants for Small Museums will improve the research center's stewardship of its collection of more than 12,500 items of Indigenous Southwestern art and history. One task will be inventorying and barcoding the collection, the SAR news release stated.