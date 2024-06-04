Scholz visits German squad in locker room after goalless Ukraine draw

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and DFB President Bernd Neuendorf in the stands during the International Firendly soccer match between Germany and Ukraine at the the Max Morlock Stadium. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz has visited the German national team in the locker room after the goalless draw against Ukraine in their penultimate test before the Euro 2024 on home soil.

Scholz watched the 0-0 draw in Nuremberg on Monday from the stands and then made his way to meet the team.

"He said that his fingers are crossed, he wished us a lot of success, said that the country stands united behind us and gave us a good feeling," national coach Julian Nagelsmann told public broadcaster ARD.

"It was definitely very quiet in the dressing room."

Germany will kick-off the Euro 2024 on home soil against Scotland on June 14. In Group A, they also face Hungary and Switzerland.