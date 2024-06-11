Scholz and Orban to attend Germany v Hungary at Euro 2024

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks at a joint press conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, during the International Ukraine Reconstruction conference in Berlin. Britta Pedersen/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will attend the Euro 2024 group match between Germany and Hungary in Stuttgart on June 19.

The State Ministry in Baden-Württemberg, where Stuttgart is located, confirmed their travel plans on Tuesday.

Orban will also attend Hungary's last group stage game against Scotland in Stuttgart on June 23.

According to Baden-Württemberg Premier Winfried Kretschmann, high-ranking guests from the team's respective countries are also expected to attend other matches and receptions.

Germany start the tournament on Friday against Scotland, while Hungary first face Switzerland on Saturday.

Hungary's two matches against Germany and Scotland are considered high-risk games by security forces because the Hungarian hooligan scene is a particular concern.