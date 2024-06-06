Scholfield helps Stars beat Sunrisers to go top

Paige Scholfield has hit T20 fifties against Thunder, Vipers and Sunrisers this year [Rex]

South East Stars made it five straight wins in the Charlotte Edwards Cup as they beat Sunrisers at Lord's to go back top of the table.

South African all-rounder Paige Scholfield hit an unbeaten 50 - her third half-century in six innings - as the Stars easily chased at target of 117 to win by six wickets.

Scholfield is currently only able to bat because of an ongoing niggle – but she is making up for it with the bat.

Flo Miller provided the only Sunrisers resistance with 39 from 45 balls in her side's 116-8 from their 20 overs.

Emma Jones (2-13) and Alexa Stonehouse (2-17) starred with the ball for the Stars, while teenager Tilly Corteen-Coleman got a wicket with her first ball of the game for the second time in the tournament.

She was also involved in a run-out, getting rid of Jodi Grewcock with a direct hit.

Sophia Dunkley (24) got the Stars off to a good start as she and Bryony Smith (15) put on 38 for the first wicket.

Although Jones holed out cheaply in the deep and Phoebe Franklin departed before the end, Scholfield helped the Stars saunter to victory with five overs to spare.

They are now four points clear of The Blaze, who have won all five of their matches and have a game in hand.

Friday fixtures

Leicester: The Blaze v Western Storm (13:00)

Old Trafford: Thunder v Southern Vipers (14:30)

Start times BST