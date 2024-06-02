Scholfield & Dunkley see Stars to win over Vipers

Paige Scholfield (right) celebrates reaching her half-century against Southern Vipers with Sophia Dunkley [PA Media]

Sophia Dunkley and Paige Scholfield both hit half-centuries as unbeaten South East Stars claimed their fourth win of this summer's Charlotte Edwards Cup with victory over holders Southern Vipers.

Chasing 143 to win, Dunkley and Scholfield put on 87 for the second wicket to put their side on the brink of victory at The Kia Oval.

Phoebe Franklin then hit the winning runs with 11 balls to spare.

The victory took Stars top of the table, but they could relinquish that position back to The Blaze later if their rivals beat Lancashire Thunder at Emirates Old Trafford in the day's final game.

Earlier, Sunrisers captain Grace Scrivens hit an unbeaten 64 not out to guide her side to a final-ball victory over the winless Northern Diamonds.

Stars inflict third defeat on Vipers

Southern Vipers have struggled for consistency so far this season and only an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 69 between Alice Monaghan and Rhianna Southby got them to a competitive total.

Danielle Gregory took 3-23 for the Stars as the Vipers limped to 73-6 in the 12th over when Nancy Harman was trapped leg before to become her third victim.

And the Stars never looked in any trouble in pursuit of their target as Dunkley and Bryony Smith put on 47 for the first wicket in six overs.

Although Scholfield (50 off 34 balls) and Dunkley (53 off 42 balls), whose form has put her back into the conversation for an England recall, fell in successive overs with victory in sight, Franklin hit the first ball of the 19th over for four to complete a comfortable win by six wickets.

Defeat was the Vipers' third in five group games, leaving them fifth in the standings.

Scrivens steers Sunrisers to second win

At Northampton, Sunrisers were set 124 to beat Diamonds on a slow surface but fell behind the run-rate and were left needing to score 11 off the final over, bowled by Erin Burns.

But Scrivens hit a reverse sweep for four and heaved another boundary through backward square leg off the first five deliveries.

It left Sunrisers needing two off the final ball to win, with Scrivens smashing the ball down the ground for four to see her side home by four wickets and pick up their second victory of the competition.

Earlier, Diamonds captain Hollie Armitage hit 39 to give her team a platform in a second-wicket stand of 39 in 5.2 overs with former England opener Lauren Winfield-Hill.

However, the visitors found it difficult to accelerate and, from 89-2, lost six wickets for 34 runs in the final 5.2 overs to finish on 123-8.

Next fixtures

Thursday (start times BST)

Lord's: Sunrisers v South East Stars (14:15)

Friday

Leicester: The Blaze v Western Storm (13:00)

Emirates Old Trafford: Lancashire Thunder v Southern Vipers (14:30)