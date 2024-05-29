Scholastic softball roundup | Piper leads Ligonier Valley to District 7 consolation game victory over Avonworth

District 7 Tournament

Class 3A Consolation

Ligonier Valley 4, Avonworth 0: In Monroeville, Cheyenne Piper went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs, and struck out 10 batters in a five-hit shutout within the circle to lead the second-seeded Rams over the top-seeded Antelopes.

Piper, a Westminster College recruit, threw 83 of her 119 offerings for strikes. She allowed five singles.

Ligonier Valley scored three runs in the third and added an insurance run in the sixth.

Abby Springer contributed three hits, including a double, for the Rams. Natalie Bizup and Bella Dolton added RBIs.

The Rams converted three sacrifice bunts.

Abigail Brooks led Avonworth with two hits. Alivia Lantzy, a North Carolina- Pembroke commit, went the distance in the circle, scattering nine hits and striking out two.

Ligonier Valley awaits the winner of Thursday’s District 6 title game between Forest Hills and Juniata Monday in the PIAA tournament.

District 5 Tournament

Class 1A Semifinal

Meyersdale 10, Fannett-Metal 0 (5): In Meyersdale, Izabella Donaldson struck out 11 batters in a one-hit shutout as the first-seeded Red Raiders blanked the fifth-seeded Tigers.

Meyersdale (20-2) received two hits each from Jessica Daughton, Marcella Dupre and Isabella Sleasman. Laurel Daniels, Daughton, Zoe Hetz and Sleasman provided two RBIs apiece. Sleasman tripled, while Daughton and Hetz each doubled.

The Red Raiders tallied six runs in the bottom of the first inning, single runs in the third and fourth, and two more in the fifth.

Meyersdale faces Berlin Brothersvalley for the title at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Shanksville-Stonycreek.