Scholastic baseball/softball roundup | Ritchey fires no-hitter in Berlin Brothersvalley's five-inning softball romp

Softball

District 5 Tournament

Class 1A Quarterfinal

Berlin Brothersvalley 11, Turkeyfoot Valley 1 (5): In Berlin, Mountaineers pitcher Elena Ritchey tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 10 Rams batters, while producing two solo home runs in a runaway win.

Coral Prosser also swatted a home run, while chasing in four runs. Haylee Speicher also pitched in two hits for Berlin Brothersvalley.

Maleigha Younkin scored Turkeyfoot Valley’s lone run.

Baseball

District 5-9 Tournament

Class 3A Semifinal

Somerset 5, Bedford 3: In Somerset, Braeden Flower allowed two earned runs over six innings on the mound and added a double among two hits at the plate as the Golden Eagles soared over the Bisons.

Somerset’s Kahne Foltz added two hits, two runs and a run batted in. Zane Hagans drove in two runs, and Garrett Reese pitched the seventh to earn the save.

Bedford’s Ty Decker and Kris Diehl each tallied three hits. Joey Huxta added two knocks. The Bisons left 10 runners on base.

Bedford went ahead with two runs in the top of the first. Somerset trimmed the deficit to one in the bottom half. The Golden Eagles added a pair of runs in the third to lead 3-2. Single runs in the fourth and fifth put Somerset up 5-2. Bedford added a run in the sixth.

Somerset meets Punxsutawney, an 11-1 victor over Brookville, Tuesday at Showers Field in DuBois for the subregional title.