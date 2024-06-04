Scholastic baseball/softball roundup | Bishop Carroll upsets 2023 PIAA champion Clarion Area in 1st round

Baseball

PIAA Tournament

Class 1A First Round

Bishop Carroll Catholic 9, Clarion Area 3: In DuBois, senior right-hander Mark Mento struck out three and allowed one run over six innings as the Huskies upset the defending PIAA champion Bobcats.

District 6 runner-up Bishop Carroll (11-13) will meet District 10 runner-up Saegertown, an 8-0 winner over Bishop Canevin, Thursday at a site and time to be announced.

The Huskies sent an early message by scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. Clarion hurler Tanner Miller walked two and hit a batter. Max Oravec produced a two-run single.

In the fourth, Bishop Carroll's Cullen Myers doubled in two runs to left.

Mento escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning. Mento threw 73 pitches and is available to pitch Thursday.

Clarion's Derek Smail homered to center in the sixth.

In the seventh, Grant Casses and Luke Repko each provided two-run doubles.

Clarion tacked on two runs in the bottom half to set the final.

Casses, Myers, Oravec and Repko each provided two hits.

Clarion's Dawson Smail, an Xavier signee, totaled two knocks.

Softball

PIAA Tournament

Class 1A First Round

Chartiers-Houston 2, Berlin Brothersvalley 1: In Venetia, single runs in the second and third innings helped the Buccaneers edge the Mountaineers.

Districts 7 champion Chartiers-Houston (19-2) will meet District 6 runner-up West Branch, a 3-1 winner over Northern Potter, Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Chartiers-Houston scored on an error in the second inning for a 1-0 lead. Taryne Drilak doubled, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on an error.

Berlin Brothersvalley freshman Coral Prosser went 3-for-3 with a double. Prosser singled in the third, stole second base and scored on an error to tie the game at 1-all.

In the bottom of the third, Chartier-Houston's Ella Richey singled, stole second base and scored on winning pitcher Meadow Ferri's RBI single.

Perri finished with nine strikeouts as she scatted three hits, all coming to Prosser.

Mountaineers freshman pitcher Elena Ritchey fanned four batters and allowed six hits and two earned runs.

Berlin Brothersvalley closed with a 16-8 record. Seniors Rori Allen, Carissa Croner, Shay Fochtman, Claire Stotzfus and Taylor Hillegass will graduate.

"I am super-proud of my players," Berlin Brothersvalley coach Brian Slope said. "They gave everything they could today and fought until the final out."

Class 3A First Round

Chestnut Ridge 5, South Park 1: In New Paris, junior right-hander Britni Motter struck out 12 batters and allowed four hits to lead the Lions over the Eagles.

Motter went the distance in the circle as the Lions advanced to the quarterfinals for the second straight year. She struck out nine batters in a six-inning no-hitter when Chestnut Ridge beat Bedford 10-0 in the subregional championship game Thursday.

No other information was reported.

Chestnut Ridge will face District 10 champion Sharon, a 1-0 winner over Avonworth, Thursday in the quarterfinals.