Scholastic baseball roundup | West Branch blanks United in District 6 Class 2A quarterfinal

Baseball

District 6 Tournament

Class 2A Quarterfinal

West Branch 3, United 0: In Morrisdale, Luke Liptak struck out seven batters and allowed four hits in a shutout to lead the third-seeded Warriors over the sixth-seeded Lions.

Liptak finished with 94 pitches.

West Branch (18-4) scored single runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings. Lukas Colton provided two hits, including a double, and a run batted in.

Liptak drove in another run.

Isaac Tiracorda scored twice.

United’s James Kordish allowed two unearned runs over 32/3 innings. Ryan Felix permitted one run over the final 21/3 frames. Both hurlers struck out three batters.

United (14-7) made five errors. Kordish doubled at the plate. Evan Thomas, Travis Timko and Dmitri Worthington each singled.

Regular Season

Chestnut Ridge 9, North Star 2: In New Paris, Brody Halkovich went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and a run batted in, while Cale Harrison struck out four batters and allowed one earned run in a complete game to lead the Lions over the Cougars.

Chestnut Ridge’s Kaden Emerick (two stolen bases) and T.J. Weyant each collected two hits. Chase Collier (home run) and Nate Whysong drove in two runs apiece.

North Star’s Bryson Durst provided two hits. Connor Yoder doubled.

Northern Bedford County 5, Windber 3: In Windber, Reece Musselman fanned four batters and went the distance, while Wesley Horsh went 3-for-5 with a double, run and RBI to lead the Black Panthers over the Ramblers.

Northern Bedford County’s Rece Dibert added two hits. The Black Panthers led 4-0 after the first inning.

Windber’s Lucas Oleksa was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.