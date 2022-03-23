With scholarships available for next season, Wisconsin could target these players in the transfer portal

MADISON – The NCAA men’s Sweet 16 games haven't even tipped off, yet dozens of players already have hit the transfer portal.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard cannot comment publicly on potential recruits, but the Badgers signed two transfers after the 2020-21 season (Jahcobi Neath and Chris Vogt) and already are looking at transfers for next season.

UW has signed one high school senior for next season, Indiana guard Connor Essegian.

Sophomore Johnny Davis is expected to enter the 2022 NBA draft and redshirt freshman forward Matthew Mors has decided to transfer. Depending on further attrition, the Badgers could have three scholarships available.

Players will continue to enter the transfer portal this spring. For now, here are several intriguing possibilities for UW:

Colgate guard Nelly Cummings, whose team played against Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, could be an intriguing transfer target for the Badgers.

Nelly Cummings, guard, Colgate

Cummings had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists in Colgate’s 67-60 loss to UW in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 14.7 points, 3.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds this season. He also shot 36.0% from three-point range.

Cummings would have one season of eligibility.

Antonio Reeves, guard, Illinois State

Reeves had 25 points, four rebounds and four assists in Illinois State’s 89-85 loss on Dec. 29 at the Kohl Center. Reeves averaged 20.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game and shot 39.0% from three-point range.

Reeves has two seasons of eligibility remaining if he chooses to take advantage of the COVID-19 year (2020-21).

UW evaluated Reeves, who played for Simeon High School in Chicago but did not offer a scholarship.

Grant Basile, forward, Wright State

Basile, a graduate of Pewaukee High School, redshirted in 2018-19 and played three seasons at Wright State. The 6-foot-9, 225-pounder averaged 18.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season and helped his team to the first NCAA Tournament victory in program history.

Current UW assistant Sharif Chambliss was on the Wright State staff through last season and knows Basile, who has one and perhaps two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Jaelin Llewellyn, guard, Princeton

Llewellyn averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game and shot 38.3% from three-point range. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

