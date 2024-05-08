Scholarship count could hamstring PSU in coming months

There might not be a stranger conference in college football this fall than the Big Ten.

Nor may there be a more difficult team to fully grasp in that conference than Penn State.

For proof, look at the top contenders in the stalwart of the Midwest that now features four programs from the old Pac-12. It's the usual suspects (Ohio State, Michigan and the Nittany Lions) and the new guys (USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon). And of them, only one returns its starting quarterback.

Penn State.

And, only one returns both of its top two leading rushers from 2023.

Again, Penn State.

The Nittany Lions are stocked with veterans at key positions, and at spots where they lost key contributors, like at cornerback and defensive end, they reloaded often from within their own roster. But at the same time, do any of those seven programs with the highest odds of winning the Big Ten in 2024 seem to have as many questions as the Nittany Lions do?

Those only got more pressing last week, when the Nittany Lions lost a slew of players to the NCAA transfer portal — notably sophomore safety King Mack and promising former Scranton Prep star running back London Montgomery — days after the spring portal window closed. That list could be added to the players who entered during or just before that fortnight-long timeframe, including leading receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith and special teams maven Malik Meiga.

Little doubt seems to exist that at least some of the portal entrants were the result of roster management for a program that entered the offseason far over the NCAA's 85-scholarship limit. By any count, they were pushing 100 scholarship players at the start of spring camp. Even with eight scholarship players entering the portal during the spring window (and two others who did so after the 2023 season), an unofficial count of players on Penn State's current roster indicates the Nittany Lions are still at 90 when considering the 79 players who arrived on campus as scholarship players and the 11 expected to enroll this summer.

Understand, roster management is as much an art form as it is a science in the age of the portal and Name, Image, Likeness. There are plenty of programs essentially luring "walk-ons" to campus with expansive NIL packages. Given how tricky it has been for coaches and staffers to keep scholarships in line post-COVID eligibility expansion, those NIL dollars bolstering the roster have come in handy.

Other programs — Nebraska is one in the Big Ten, Ohio State another — have been public about their creative use of NIL. Penn State hasn't, but rest assured, the Nittany Lions are doing the same things when they can. So, the fact the Lions have 90 players who were on scholarship doesn't mean there are 90 who still are, depending on how much some are getting through NIL.

In other words, don't expect a bigger roster-management exodus to get to 85.

However, the scholarship situation does bring up another question for head coach James Franklin and his staff.

Will they have the quality and experience at some positions they'll need to compete in a very difficult Big Ten without being able to hit the portal hard for reinforcements at spots where they're weaker?

Now, maybe they can still get a player who can help. Maybe two. But it's a real stretch, numbers-wise, to assume they can build a receiving corps strictly from the portal this summer. Which means, they'll likely go into camp in August with Ohio State transfer Julian Fleming and just four scholarship wideouts — Harrison Wallace III, Liam Clifford, Omari Evans and Kaden Saunders — who caught a pass for them last year.

They'll also go in without another luxury they had last year, a veteran backup to starters Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen at running back. The only other scholarship players on the roster with Montgomery gone are redshirt freshman Cam Wallace and true freshmen Quinton Martin and Corey Smith. Combined career carries for those three: Zero.

This is why NIL is so important in college football these days. It doesn't just reward players for their work and performance. It builds deeper rosters.

While Franklin likely would argue Penn State's roster is deep in talent, it's debatable whether it will be deep enough in experience to outlast the Ohio States and Michigans and Oregons, all of whom bandaged their personnel losses through the portal.

That leaves the Lions with two big questions to answer this summer: One is, can they build enough the old-fashioned way through player development to be the contenders they believe they are? The other is, will they answer the same questions, about the same issues, they have the past few years if they don't?