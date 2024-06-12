New scholars agree deal with Whites' academy

[Getty Images]

Leeds United have confirmed that 10 academy players have agreed scholarships with the club.

The young footballers have penned two-year deals at Elland Road with the club's academy.

The new scholars, while working on their football development, have the opportunity to undertake a variety of educational programmes.

They will also be studying for a BTec Diploma to help grow their skills away from the pitch.

On the announcement, the club said: "Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate the players on signing scholarships with the academy, and look forward to seeing their continued development at Thorp Arch."