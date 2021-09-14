Schofield’s QB Camp: Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray among those who impressed in Week 1

The best part of the first week of any NFL season is the reactions. Or, more accurately, the overreactions. After an entire spring and summer of wondering what might be, we finally get a chance to see what is.

And we overreact. Wildly, in some cases. I’m old enough to remember writing about how Jacksonville was going to be better than people expected this time last year thanks to Gardner Minshew and Laviska Shenault Jr.

That aged well.

But, finally, we have plays to talk about and moments to discuss, and we actually have film at our disposal. Having watched the passers from the first week of the NFL season, here are some of the quarterbacks who stood out.

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

We kick things off from Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks. In a 28-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Wilson was almost perfect, completing 18 of 23 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns. In this video breakdown, we dive into route concepts, Wilson using his cadence as a weapon, and more: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1437392660549996544

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

(Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Justin Herbert was not the most efficient, or statistically impressive passer from this weekend. The second-year quarterback completed 31 of 47 passes for 337 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a win on the road against Washington. But when you add in the context of the defense he was facing, and how he looked on film, it was still a strong performance to evaluate. In this breakdown we'll dive into his decisiveness as a passer as well as his accuracy and timing: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1437454546884866054

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Living legend Tom Brady was impressive once more in the season-opener, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a last-second victory over the visiting Dallas Cowboys. In this video we'll dive into his skills as a manipulator, and how well he still throws the football: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1436308572040802304

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

(Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports)

Speaking of the Dallas Cowboys, did a team have a better loss this week than Dallas? While you never want to see your team lose, Dallas fans have to feel good about quarterback Dak Prescott. In his first game back from last year's season-ending injury, Prescott was impressive. He completed 42 of 58 passes for 403 yards and three touchdowns, along with one interception. In this lengthy breakdown we'll dive into his debut, look at the interception, and a whole lot more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWo9Q3gfRMQ

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

(Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports)

Perhaps the most impressive quarterback performance from Week 1 came from Kyler Murray. In guiding the Arizona Cardinals to an impressive win over the Tennessee Titans, Murray was electric. But beyond the dynamic plays and the flashy moments, Murray was impressive from the pocket. From how he threw with anticipation to how he used his feet subtly in the pocket to create space and/or evade pressure. Let's dive into three throws from his game: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1437407781225644039

