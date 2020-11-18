Schofield’s QB Camp: The most notable quarterback performances of week 10

Each week here at Touchdown Wire we take some time to break down the most notable quarterback performances from the previous weekend. In previous versions of this piece, we have limited the number of breakdowns to five. After all, if you start expanding the number of breakdowns, eventually we are going to have a piece with 32 videos and, let’s be honest, nobody wants that.

Not even my parents, who read everything I put together.

But this week it was necessary to expand things a bit beyond our usual five. Why? Because not only did we have some incredible quarterback performances, we also had a story for the ages that needed to be mentioned. So without further ado, here are the seven most notable quarterback performances of Week 10, broken down on film.

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season saw Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers turn in their worst performance of the year in a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints. Brady personally had one of the worst games of his entire career. Which is why Sunday's win against the Carolina Panthers was such a welcome sight for Buccaneers fans. Brady completed 28 of 39 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns in the 46-23 win. In this video we'll see Brady reading the safety rotation, attacking spot drop zone coverage, and connecting with old pal Rob Gronkowski: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1328410003946893312

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

It was closer than expected, but the Green Bay Packers pulled out a four-point win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. In the win, quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 24 of 34 passes for 325 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. In this breakdown we'll see a ridiculous throw in the vertical passing game, a good throw on the move in the boot-action game, and how Rodgers uses his cadence to get information before the snap: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1328406155157262338

Alex Smith, Washington Football Team

(Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports)

This was perhaps the story of the week. Yes, Washington failed in a comeback attempt against the Detroit Lions, but quarterback Alex Smith started a game for the first time in over 700 days since his horrific leg injury. A story like this is worth a video breakdown. Here we will see the veteran passer making timing and anticipation throws, throwing the seam route against underneath coverage, and diagnosing the rotation in the secondary post-snap: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1328414030629797888

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

(Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

Speaking of those Detroit Lions. Despite dealing with a thumb injury, Matthew Stafford led another game-winning drive in Detroit's three-point win over Washington Football Team. In the win, Stafford completed 24 of 33 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns. But his story from Sunday is a story of manipulation. In this video breakdown we'll see the veteran quarterback moving defenders with his eyes, his body and pump fakes: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1328411765374291969

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

The Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 9-0 on the season with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, keeping them the only undefeated team in the NFL. In their win, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger continued his solid campaign, completing 27 of 46 passes for 333 yards and four touchdowns. This year the Steelers are using Roethlisberger as a point guard, putting him in 3x1 or even empty formations and looking to get the ball out of his hands quickly. This video highlights those 3x1 formations and how they work to give Roethlisberger quick reads and throws: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1328417553492926467

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Don't look now but the NFC West is now a three-way race between the Arizona Cardinals, the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. Rams quarterback Jared Goff was mistake-free in the Rams' victory over the Seahawks, and in this video we'll work through his game and highlight how he attacked Cover 4, how he handled pressure in the pocket and how he made some throws with anticipation. And yes, there is a typo in the below tweet. I have taken it up with my social media staff, i.e., my two cats: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1328420825574166529

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Two weeks ago the New York Giants and Daniel Jones were facing a ton of questions about their future relationship. Jones made three big mistakes in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and many began to wonder if the organization would look to move on from him in the offseason. Now, the Giants have a shot at the division title and Jones has played two straight games of mistake-free football. In this video we'll see him making a big throw to ice the win over the Philadelphia Eagles, how he reads a half-field concept, and how he attacks underneath windows: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1328500539601133568