Schofield’s QB Camp: Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford lead the way in Week 3

Not even the Manning brothers could save the dud of a game that unfolded on Monday night between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. But that one game could not overshadow the thrilling way that Sunday unfolded. Whether it was the incredible finish to the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs, or the first win for the Atlanta Falcons, or how Sunday Night Football came down to the game’s final play, we were treated to some fascinating football this weekend.

And some incredible quarterback play.

As we do each week, we dive into these QB performances and break down what stood out, in Schofield’s QB Camp.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Lost in Minnesota’s 0-2 start this season — and how those losses came about — is the start from Kirk Cousins. The veteran passer continued his hot streak in the win over the Seattle Seahawks, completing 30 of 38 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns. In this breakdown we’ll highlight a creative route concept as well as a critical conversion late in the game under pressure:

Kirk Cousins. Three throws as the Vikings get the first win of the season. *Getting information pre-snap and using it post-snap

*Ripping the dig route

*The late conversion in a big spot pic.twitter.com/NpZ9tjZPqs — Mark Schofield🍂 (@MarkSchofield) September 27, 2021

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

There might not be a quarterback playing better in the NFL right now than Matthew Stafford. The new face in Los Angeles is justifying all the pre-season hype around this team, and that continued during Sunday’s huge win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Stafford completed 27 of 38 passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns as the Rams improved to 3-0 on the year.

In this video, we’ll dive into some of the concepts that Sean McVay has dialed up for his new quarterback, and just how well Stafford executes those designs:

Matthew Stafford! Three throws from a big win over the Bucs *Pout!

*Diagnosing the mug look and attacking the window

*Mesh

*McVay using 4×1 formations pic.twitter.com/Evc8GkXaSw — Mark Schofield🍂 (@MarkSchofield) September 27, 2021

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Heading into the 2021 NFL season armed with a brand-new contract, Josh Allen faced a question: Would he regress to the passer we saw during his first two NFL seasons?

His slow start to the year, and an opening-weekend loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, raised the volume of those questions.

However, Allen looked like the player we saw a year ago in Sunday’s huge win over the Miami Dolphins. In that victory, Allen completed 32 of 43 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns, and showed some of the reasons why regression might not be worth worrying about if you are a Bills fan:

Let's light this Monday candle. Three throws from Josh Allen in the win over Washington. *The Sanders TD – a good design, but Allen getting to the Plan B

*Y-Iso, reading cues and good placement

*Bucket shots under pressure pic.twitter.com/HNHd1Ck0FC — Mark Schofield🍂 (@MarkSchofield) September 27, 2021

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

The San Francisco 49ers committed one of the basic blunders on Sunday night. First is, of course, you never go in against a Sicilian when death is on the line. But another? Never leave Aaron Rodgers time.

After the 49ers scored to take the lead late against Green Bay, Rodgers had just seconds to work with. That was all he needed, as he got the offense in position for the game-winning field goal.

This breakdown dives into one of the big throws from that final drive, as well as more from Rodgers that makes him one of the game’s best passers:

Three throws from Aaron Rodgers in the win over San Francisco *Relationship between QB and WR on the back shoulder

*Double-China 7

*Arm angles in a big spot pic.twitter.com/ZW90ahZxUe — Mark Schofield🍂 (@MarkSchofield) September 28, 2021

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Let’s take a moment and talk about Matt Ryan.

The Atlanta Falcons got their first win of the season, 17-14 over the New York Giants. It took a late field goal to win the game, but on the afternoon Ryan looked more like the 2016 version of himself perhaps for the first time this season. He completed 27 of 36 passes for 246 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and made some throws into windows that have to be seen to be believed. We’ll look at that, as well as tight end Kyle Pitts making a huge play, in this breakdown:

Ya know what? Let's go three throws with Matt Ryan. Arthur Smith and the Falcons getting their first win of the season. *Eye candy, play-action and back to the defense throws

*21 personnel?

*The critical play to Pitts at the end pic.twitter.com/mRI14reTI9 — Mark Schofield🍂 (@MarkSchofield) September 27, 2021

