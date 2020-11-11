Schofield’s QB Camp: The five most notable quarterback performances of week 9

The future of the quarterback position is in good hands.

If you were perhaps concerned about the future of the position watching Tom Brady struggle on Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints, or Philip Rivers struggle against the Indianapolis Colts, then all you needed to do was turn on a replay of the Miami Dolphins versus the Arizona Cardinals. In that game you saw the future of the position on full display, as both Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa dazzled in what might end up being one of the best games of the year.

Tagovailoa is one of the young quarterbacks featured in this week’s installment of QB Camp, along with a veteran or two…

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Thursday night seems like a lifetime ago, but Aaron Rodgers put on a display against the San Francisco 49ers to kick off Week 9 of the NFL season. In a 34-17 victory over the 49ers, Rodgers completed 25 of 31 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns. In this video we'll see the various ways Rodgers attacked the 49ers in the downfield passing game, regardless of the coverage: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1325232566497120256

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

Yes, it came against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Deshaun Watson continued his run of magical play in the Houston Texans' victory on Sunday. In the win Watson joined some elite company, as pointed out by the Texans' public relations staff on Sunday night: https://twitter.com/TexansPR/status/1325574803307307016 In this video, we'll look at Watson's pocket movement, ball placement, and how he stood tall against pressure: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1325939978199728131

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

This past week during my weekly radio appearance on SportsNet 650 in Vancouver, I was asked if what Patrick Mahomes is doing on a weekly basis is almost getting taken for granted. In a way, there is something to that idea. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback continues to put up video game numbers, and we've almost come to expect that from him each week. But we should not. What Mahomes continues to do is redefining how the position is played and evaluated. That continued in Kansas City's win over the Carolina Panthers. Here we will see Mahomes continue his downfield mastery, his ability to make anticipation throws in the middle of the field, and how dangerous Travis Kelce is in space: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1325978633031331840

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Fans of the Buffalo Bills were looking for a statement win from the AFC East leaders, and they got one on Sunday. The Bills defeated the Seattle Seahawks by a final score of 44-34, forcing four turnovers from Russell Wilson in the process. But Josh Allen was the story, playing in the hours after the passing of his grandmother. Allen completed 31 of 38 passes for 415 yards and three touchdowns, a virtuoso performance from the young QB. In this video, we'll look at Allen handling the pocket and operating in scramble drill situations: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1325943753153130496

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa did not need to do much in his first NFL start, as the Los Angeles Rams and Jared Goff floundered under the withering pressure from Brian Flores' defense. But Tagovailoa needed to do much more against the Arizona Cardinals, and he answered the call. Tagovailoa completed 20 of 28 passes for 248 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and also engineered some critical drives late in the game to lead the Dolphins to a 34-31 win. In this video, we'll see manipulation that matters, athleticism, anticipation and a deep understanding of leverage.