Schofield’s QB Camp: The five most notable quarterback performances of week 6

The biggest quarterback news of Week 6 began Sunday afternoon, when the Miami Dolphins pulled Ryan Fitzpatrick during a blowout victory over the New York Jets and inserted rookie Tua Tagovailoa into the game. That was the first-round pick’s first NFL action, which led to him taking a moment after the game to Face Time with his family at midfield, in a nearly-empty stadium.

A few days later, head coach Brian Flores announced that the rookie would be taking over the starting role when the Dolphins returned from their bye week.

While he may get there at some point, Tagovailoa’s debut was not one of the five most notable quarterback performances of the week. Here is a video breakdown of those outings.