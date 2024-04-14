Schmitz leads Lady Devil offense in 19-1 rout of LaVergne

Apr. 13—Reagan Schmitz drove in four runs on three hits Wednesday to lead Lebanon past visiting LaVergne 19-1.

Schmitz hit a three-run inside-the-park homer in the Lady Devils' 12-run first inning and doubled in another score in the third. Maci Hodge and Alyssa Horne each hit two-run doubles, Keeli Davis an RBI triple and Lillie Huddleston, Morgan Steerman and Laina Knight run-scoring singles in the first.

Huddleston hit a two-run single and Aundrea Huddleston an RBI single in the second.

Kenzie Jordan doubled to set up Lebanon's third inning. Jordan threw three innings of shutout relief, allowing one hit. Lebanon piled up 14 hits.

The Lady Devils' game at Cookeville scheduled for Thursday has been moved to April 29 with the varsity playing at 6:30 p.m. and the junior varsity at 5.

Nokes' 6 RBIs lift Lady Commanders past Clarksville Academy

CLARKSVILLE — Bell Nokes drove in six runs as Friendship Christian put up three big scoring innings Wednesday in an 11-1 run-rule win over host Clarksville Academy.

The Lady Commanders scored three times in the second inning and four in the third and fifth frames as they climbed to 10-6 for the season and 5-3 in District 4-IIA action.

Izzy Wilson pitched a five-inning five-hitter with no walks and six strikeouts.

Friendship finished with 13 hits.

Nokes homered as she and Khloe Smith each had three hits. Gabby Lowe doubled as she and Claire Miller managed two apiece. Riese Huckaby doubled and drove in two scores.

Mt. Juliet run-rules Gallatin 10-0

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet scored seven times in the fifth inning Wednesday to run-rule Gallatin 10-0 at Mike Gwaltney Field.

Kendall Bucher hit a three-run homer to center field and Annalise Mecklenburg belted a two-run blast, also to center, both in the fifth. In between, Hailey Stewart hit a sacrifice fly and Chloe Younggren hit a two-run single.

Taylor Haymans pitched five innings in a four-hit shutout with a walk and six strikeouts.

Mt. Juliet jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Bucher and Brookelynn Aldridge's two-run single.

Bucher drove in three runs and Mecklenburg had a pair of hits while the Lady Bears stole 10 bases.

Lady Hawks beat Beech 6-2

MT. JULIET — Green Hill bounced back from a 5-0 loss at defending Class 1A state champion Gordonsville on Monday with a 6-2 win over visiting Beech as the defending 4-A champion Lady Hawks returned to District 12-4A action Tuesday.

Maddie McIntyre put the Lady Hawks on the board with a two-run double in the first inning. Avary Stockwell singled in the next two scores and Emily Legrand's two-run double capped the scoring in the fourth.

Parker Herrin came on in relief of starter Savannah Wilson and struck out a season-high eight batters.