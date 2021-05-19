Schmid claims 1st pro victory, Bernal extends Giro lead

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MONTALCINO, Italy — Swiss cyclist Mauro Schmid won the 11th stage of the Giro d’Italia for the first victory of his professional career, and Egan Bernal extended his overall lead on the tricky gravel roads.

There were four unpaved sections that made up half of the final 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) of the Wine Stage of this year’s race and Remco Evenepoel – one of the Giro favorites – struggled.

Evenepoel had been second overall, 14 seconds behind Bernal. But he was dropped on the third gravel section and Bernal took the opportunity to up the pace in the peloton. Evenepoel crossed the line more than two minutes behind Bernal.

Bernal, a former Tour de France champion, now holds a 45-second lead over Aleksandr Vlasov. Nobody else is within a minute of him, with third-place Damiano Caruso 1:12 behind.

“Today we rode well and I increased my lead in the GC but the Giro is still long, all the big climbs are still to be ridden,” Bernal said. “I’m confident but I have to keep my feet firmly on the ground.”

Schmid, who rides for Qhubeka Assos, was part of an early breakaway on the 162-kilometer (101-mile) route from Perugia to Montalcino. He and Alessandro Covi attacked from the break with 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) remaining and the 21-year-old Schmid won a sprint finish, edging the UAE Team Emirates rider by one second.

“Actually I cannot believe it,” Schmid said. “I was only selected for the Giro team about two weeks before the race. My preparation was good but at the beginning of the season, I was not even thinking about riding a Grand Tour.

“In the last two stages I suffered a lot, but today I really wanted to go on the attack because I really like riding on gravel. In the breakaway, I felt I had good legs and I went for it.”

Harm Vanhoucke was third, 26 seconds behind Schmid.

Bernal led the peloton over the line, more than three minutes later, and ahead of all his main rivals.

Thursday’s 12th stage features four categorized climbs on the 212-kilometer (132-mile) route from Siena to Bagno di Romagna.

The Giro finishes on May 30 in Milan with an individual time trial.

Schmid claims 1st pro victory, Bernal extends Giro lead originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers count the ways Matt Gaetz is ruined by his wingman's plea deal

    Stephen Colbert agreed with his fellow late-night hosts that the CDC's reliance on the honor system to keep unvaccinated Americans in masks is unlikely to be effective. "Okay, the only thing Americans need to stay safe is to be honest with themselves," he said on Monday's Late Show. "We are doomed. Do you know what the serving size of Oreos is? It's not 'sleeve.'" Meanwhile, it was another "bad day for Florida congressman Matt Gaetz," Colbert said. "Gaetz is being investigated by the feds for alleged sex trafficking and having sex with a minor, and it looks like his so-called wingman is ready to sing, man." Today, Joel Greenberg "officially pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors." "It's not just Greenberg's guilty plea that spells bad news for Gaetz," Colbert said. "We just learned that, reportedly, at a 2019 fundraiser, Gaetz snorted cocaine and had sex with an escort who was paid with campaign money. So don't worry, donors, you didn't flush your money down the drain — Gaetz placed it on the dresser." After a few more jokes, Colbert moved on. "Okay, enough GaetzGaete," he said. "Let's turn to a completely different story, GatesGaete!" His recap of Bill Gates' problems included a lot of Microsoft jokes. Greenberg's plea deal "doesn't seem like great news for Gaetz," Late Night's Seth Meyes agreed. "I'd say Matt Gaetz should lay low for a while, but no matter how low he lays, you can still see the top of his head." More Gaetz revelations are probably coming but "we already knew about the drug-fueled sex parties and the trip to the Bahamas with his other buddy, a Florida hand surgeon and marijuana entrepreneur — which is one of the characters in Florida Clue, along with a vaping gator in a Margaritaville tank-top," he joked. Grown men shouldn't have a "wingman," Meyers said, "but on the topic of wingmen, one could argue Rudy Giuliani served the role for Trump." Former President Donald Trump has reportedly "blown off Rudy's pleas for help," even though he "is deeply entangled in Rudy's mess, not to mention he's got his own legal problems, including multiple criminal investigations of his own." In fact, Meyers said. "I don't want to make generalizations, but there are more criminals or alleged criminals in Trump's inner circle than there are in a motorcycle gang or a Hollywood PTA meeting." Watch below. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 cartoons about the CDC's surprising mask mandate reversal

  • US cycling champion Gwen Inglis dies after being struck by car on training ride

    47-year-old was hit by car that drifted into bike lane Inglis was reigning US road race champion in age group Gwen Inglis competing in the individual time trial at the 2015 Women’s USA Pro Challenge in Breckenridge, Colorado. Photograph: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images US national cycling champion Gwen Inglis was struck and killed by a car on Sunday while training near her Denver home, authorities said. She was 47. Inglis, the reigning US road race champion in the 45-to-49 age group, was riding with her husband, Mike, around 10am on Sunday in the Denver suburb of Lakewood when a Nissan sedan driven by Ryan Scott Montoya, 29, drifted into the bike lane where she was riding. Montoya remained at the scene and was facing possible charges of vehicular homicide, Lakewood police told local Fox affiliate KDVR-TV. Montoya told police he was not texting at the time of the accident, but admitted to drinking alcohol and using marijuana the night before, 9 News reported. The Bicycle Racing Association of Colorado, part of USA Cycling, described Inglis as a “particularly special person” in a statement mourning her loss. “Colorado cycling lost one of their best yesterday,” the statement read. “There are few words that can express the feeling of loss for any of our cycling community, and Gwen was a particularly special person. She was a multiple National and State Champion on the bike and very well known across the cycling community in Colorado. Even more impressive was her character off the bike. Knowing Gwen, you would immediately be aware of her strongest qualities. She consistently brought joy into all her relationships, and she openly accepted everyone.” Teammate Barry Lee told KDVR that Inglis’s personality stood out in the world of cycling. “She was the most humble, gracious and sweetest soul and magical spirit in this elitist and ego dominated sport,” Lee said. “She represented the pure joy and love of the bike and the sport that I so dearly cherish and appreciate. She was the calm and gentle champion with the inner strength grace and beauty I so respected and was always inspired by.”

  • NBA rookie rankings: Anthony Edwards finishes season at the top

    Edwards dropped 42 points on May 5 and silenced any doubt as to who should win Rookie of the Year.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers and Warriors set for play-in matchup

    The play-in tournament is set to start Tuesday night with four Eastern Conference teams squaring off.

  • Shane Burgos issues statement after bizarre KO loss at UFC 262: ‘Disappointed is an understatement’

    A disappointed Shane Burgos opens up about his bizarre knockout loss to Edson Barboza at UFC 262.

  • Andre Muniz breaks Ronaldo Souza's arm at UFC 262: 'I heard it snap'

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.

  • Cycling-Lafay wins stage eight of Giro d'Italia as Ewan abandons race

    Frenchman Lafay, 25, was among a group of nine in the breakaway on the final climb of the 170km stage and held off a late surge from Eolo-Kometa's Francesco Gavazzi who finished second with Team DSM's Nikias Arndt third. "I spent a lot of energy already in the first part of the stage to get into the breakaway," Lafay said. Groupama-FDJ's Attila Valter retained the leader's pink jersey with none of the general classification contenders losing time as they crossed the line in the same group.

  • Kyrie Irving turns attention to Israel-Palestine: Basketball 'not the most important thing to me right now'

    "My goal out here, my purpose, is to help humanity and I can't sit here and not address that," he said.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers still need help entering final day of regular season

    There is still plenty to figure out as the NBA regular season comes to an end.

  • Dana White uncertain of Tony Ferguson’s future after UFC 262: ‘Time gets us all’

    Tony Ferguson's future is wrapped in mystery after he suffered his third straight loss at UFC 262.

  • A history of first-four sweeps by a single NASCAR Cup Series team

    Sunday’s Drydene 400 marked just the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the top four finishers all came from the same organization, with Alex Bowman leading the charge for the Hendrick Motorsports fleet at Dover International Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover It has been a rare occurrence, happening only twice in […]

  • Hawks to face Knicks in NBA Playoffs

    Trae Young and the Hawks have plenty of firepower, but can they exert their will against Julius Randle and the hard-nosed Knicks?

  • Christos Giagos chokes Sean Soriano unconscious at UFC 262, calls out Donald Cerrone

    Watch Christos Giagos kick off UFC 262 with a nasty submission.

  • LeVert to miss Pacers' play-in game against Hornets

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The short-handed Indiana Pacers will be down at least one more player for Tuesday night's play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets after forward Caris LeVert entered the league's health and safety protocol. Team officials made the announcement about five hours before tipoff and a day after coach Nate Bjorkgren said LeVert was feeling better and was expected to play after missing the second half of Sunday's victory over Toronto with a migraine headache. LeVert had surgery earlier this year to remove a cancerous growth in his kidney after being acquired in a January trade with Brooklyn and Bjorkgren said he could not confirm whether LeVert would be required to miss 10 to 14 days.

  • Deshaun Watson breaks silence on sexual misconduct allegations with Instagram workout video

    Watson didn't provide a statement in Wednesday's Instagram post. But his message was fairly clear.

  • Penei Sewell's rookie contract is done. Here's what comes next for Detroit Lions' top pick

    Penei Sewell's four-year contract with the Detroit Lions is worth just over $24 million with a signing bonus of $14.9 million, according to the CBA.

  • Orioles' Chris Davis to miss the rest of the 2021 MLB season

    The highest-paid Oriole is not going to see the field in 2021.

  • Matt DiBenedetto buoyed by potential opportunities amid Roush-Keselowski rumors

    Matt DiBenedetto’s phone started filling up with notifications Tuesday. A rise in the amount of grist for the NASCAR rumor mill translated into pings for the Wood Brothers Racing driver, whose career faces an uncertain path for 2022. Reports that Brad Keselowski could leave the Team Penske fold for a driving role and an ownership […]

  • Jeremy Lin posts farewell message to NBA after not getting call up

    "For reasons I’ll never fully know, that chance never materialized. But I proved I'm better than ever and an NBA player."

  • Soccer-Kane tells Spurs he wants to leave club before Euros - Sky Sports

    Kane has a contract with the north London club until 2024, which could prove to be a stumbling block for a club looking to sign the 27-year-old who is valued at over 100 million pounds ($141.42 million). Sky reported Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have been in touch with Kane's representatives.