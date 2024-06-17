Schlotterbeck plays football with kids at the DFB camp

Vikings' CJ Ham: Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell This week on Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell, Dawn sits down with Vikings Fullback CJ Ham. The pride of Duluth has worked his way up from undrafted free agent to 2 time pro bowler – as well as 2 time Vikings team captain. Ham enters his 8th year in the NFL – all with the Vikings. The latest challenge for Ham is adapting to a new way of playing the fullback position in the Kevin O’Connell’s offensive system. Ham discusses what those changes are, how he’s adapted and how he’s enjoying their multidimensional offense. When not on the football field, Ham can be found hosting many charity events from his recent football camp in Sioux Falls, hosting Adam Thielen’s celebrity softball game or events for his own family’s charity the Ham Family Scholarship Fund.

10:16 Now Playing Paused