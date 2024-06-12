Schlossnagle shares news about injured Texas A&M stars Shane Sdao and Braden Montgomery

After throwing only 11 pitches against Oregon on Sunday night during the Bryan-College Station Super Regional, Texas A&M sophomore left-handed pitcher Shane Sdao is out for the season according to coach Jim Schlossnagle.

Junior superstar Braden Montgomery suffered a season-ending injury on Friday afternoon vs. the Ducks. The highly touted outfielder and RHP will be present to root on his teammates at the College World Series this weekend.

"He is going to join the team in Omaha probably within the next couple days," Schlossnagle told the media Wednesday.

The No. 3 Aggies (49-13) face SEC rival Florida (34-28) on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

