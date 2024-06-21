Schlossnagle reflects on clinching first College World Series finals trip at Texas A&M
Led by head coach Jim Schlossnagle in his third year at Texas A&M, the No. 3 Aggies clinched their first College World Series finals appearance on Wednesday evening with a shutout victory of SEC rival Florida.
"It was a great ball game and I thought we played really, really well. Lamkin was obviously outstanding. The decision was just trying to figure out how long to leave him in there, you know, win the game but still give us a chance over the weekend since we're down a pitcher," Schlossnagle explained. "Stewie made big pitches to get us out of a jam. Cortez will be better next time, I have no doubt. Obviously, Grahovac had some big hits. I thought Sorrell's homer really played a huge part in the game just to give us a little bit of length on the lead.
"Excited to get some rest and get to play for a national title!"
Texas A&M begins the most important best of three set in program history Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. vs. No. 1 Tennessee on ESPN.
