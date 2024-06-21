Schlossnagle reflects on clinching first College World Series finals trip at Texas A&M

"It was a great ball game and I thought we played really, really well. Lamkin was obviously outstanding. The decision was just trying to figure out how long to leave him in there, you know, win the game but still give us a chance over the weekend since we're down a pitcher," Schlossnagle explained. "Stewie made big pitches to get us out of a jam. Cortez will be better next time, I have no doubt. Obviously, Grahovac had some big hits. I thought Sorrell's homer really played a huge part in the game just to give us a little bit of length on the lead.

"Excited to get some rest and get to play for a national title!"