Schlagle alum Tyon Grant-Foster leads Grand Canyon to first-ever NCAA Tournament win

SPOKANE, Wash. — The story of Schlagle alum Tyon Grant-Foster is one of resilience and determination.

And the culmination of those two things all came together on Friday night, when he led Grand Canyon to their first-ever NCAA Tournament win over Saint Mary’s.

Gonzaga routs Kansas in second round of NCAA Tournament

Grant-Foster led the way for the Antelopes with 22 points and seven rebounds, something he’s continued to do for his team all season.

But that’s not where the story starts for the senior guard. He had to overcome a lot just to even touch a basketball, let alone play another game.

After Grant-Foster graduated from Schlagle in Kansas City, Kansas, he went to Indian Hills Community College, where he was one of the top-rated JUCO prospects in the country.

Following his two seasons at Indian Hills, Grant-Foster took his talents to Kansas for the 2020-21 season, where he spent one season before transferring to DePaul. That time with the Blue Devils didn’t even last a full game.

At halftime of DePaul’s first game of the season, Grant-Foster collapsed in the locker room. Grant-Foster’s heartbeat was shocked into rhythm three times as he was taken to Chicago’s Rush University Medical Center.

Grant-Foster was told that he had scarring on his heart and would have to end his basketball career.

That wasn’t the last hurdle for Grant-Foster. When he returned home to Kansas City, Kansas, he collapsed during a pickup game.

He had to receive a second heart surgery at the renowned Mayo Clinic in Minnesota to repair the scarring.

And 16 months after collapsing while at DePaul, Grant-Foster was cleared to basketball again.

That leads to where he is now, a 2023-24 season where he won the WAC Player of the Year and led GCU to their first-ever tournament win.

“We just worked so hard, man. All Glory to be God,” Grant-Foster said following last night’s win. “Like I said, we hoop at GCU!”

It’s safe to say Grant-Foster has made the most of his second opportunity.

Kansas comes back vs. Michigan in OT to advance in women’s NCAA Tournament

“Just because I couldn’t play, the dream never went away.”

Grand Canyon will look to continue their season when they face Alabama on Sunday at 6:10 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.