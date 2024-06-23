Schira: Torino enquire about Milan defender – agent link could play a part

Filippo Terracciano became the object of mystery in the second half of the season after his arrival at AC Milan, and a club have expressed an interest in signing him on loan.

Milan are not just thinking about incoming transfers in view of the upcoming transfer market but also exits, because several players could leave the club and not just those who are deemed entirely out of the plans for the future.

According to what was reported by the journalist Nicolò Schira (via Radio Rossonera), Torino have asked Milan for information regarding the loan of Terracciano.

The Rossoneri defender is a flexible profile, who can be used both as a full-back in a four-man defence, as a midfielder and also as a centre-back in a three-man back line.

Having from Verona last January for €4.5m plus bonuses, Terracciano did not find much space during the second part of the season making only three appearances in the league and just one start. He played twice in the Europa League, both times as a substitute.

Something working in Torino’s favour is the fact that the player is represented by the same agent as the new coach Vanoli and could replace the highly sought after Bellanova in case of departure.