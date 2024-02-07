Schickerling signs for Glasgow ahead of 2024/25 season

Patrick Schickerling

Patrick Schickerling has become Glasgow Warriors' first new signing ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, after he agreed to make the move from Exeter Chiefs this summer.

The tight-head has made 35 appearances for the Devon outfit, scoring seven tries.

“I’m very excited,” the 25-year-old told Glasgow Warriors club media.

“I believe that my best years are still ahead of me, and I think that Glasgow’s style of play will suit me down to the ground – I enjoy my set-piece work, but I love to get my hands on the ball and I’d say I’m not your typical tight-head, so I’m keen to get involved as much as I can.

“I think Glasgow is one of the best places to be playing right now, which is why I’ve committed to a long-term deal. Talking to Franco [Smith] and the coaching team, the fact that this club is so closely linked to the community is a massive selling point for me, and I’m excited to join a club that’s intent on challenging for domestic and European honours.

Head coach Franco Smith added: “We’re pleased to welcome Patrick to the club as we continue to make preparations for the 2024/25 season.

“He is a strong ball-carrier and someone who will bring a unique set of characteristics to our playing group.

“He is someone who we believe has a great deal of potential, and is a player with whom we are excited to work and help to develop into the best version of himself.”