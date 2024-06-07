Schick brings Bundesliga form to Euro 2024 for Czechs

Czech forwarf Patrik Schick won the double with Leverkusen this season (INA FASSBENDER)

Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick will be looking to put a topping on an almost perfect season with Leverkusen as he leads his country's attacking line at Euro 2024.

The 28-year-old won the Bundesliga and the German Cup with Leverkusen, who lost only one of their 53 games last season -- the Europa League final against Italy's Atalanta.

"I have only lost once this season and I hope I won't spoil this record any further," Schick said in an interview published by the Czech national team.

Czech Republic coach Ivan Hasek may relish the fact that Schick is healthy after the injury-prone striker sat out the entire Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

He only managed 20 games for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga last season, scoring seven goals on top of five goals in nine Europa League games.

Schick is now eager to perfect his record from Euro 2020 where he scored five goals to top the scoring charts alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

His second goal against Scotland, a curling lob from 50 metres that caught goalkeeper David Marshall way out of his goal, made Euro history.

"I will try to beat my five-goal record and if I level that, I'll be happy too," said Schick.

Schick's five goals inspired the Czechs to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals against the odds.

Since becoming independent in 1993, the Czech Republic has not missed a single Euro tournament, having won silver at Euro 1996 and bronze at Euro 2004.

In Group F of the tournament hosted by Germany and starting on June 14, the Czechs face Portugal on June 18, Georgia four days later and Turkey on June 26.

- 'Looking forward' -

In the qualifying Group E, the Czech Republic only scored 12 goals in eight games to finish second behind Albania.

Coach Jaroslav Silhavy gave way to Hasek after securing a Euro spot as his defensive style came under fire.

He was also dismayed by a lack of trust after three players including West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal were caught in a night club during a training camp before the decisive qualifier.

Unlike Silhavy, Coufal will be travelling to Euro 2024, alongside his West Ham teammate and Czech Republic captain Tomas Soucek.

Schick has two Leverkusen teammates in the Czech squad -- striker Adam Hlozek and goalkeeper Matej Kovar, used by Xabi Alonso throughout the Europa League campaign.

Fifteen of Hasek's 26 men played the Czech top league last season -- for champions Sparta Prague, their arch-rivals Slavia Prague, and Viktoria Plzen.

Hasek said his goal was to "advance from the group" as he named the squad comprising two uncapped players -- midfielder Lukas Cerv and goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros.

Schick was brought up by Sparta Prague and also played for Sampdoria, Leipzig and Roma, from which he joined Leverkusen in 2020.

He relishes the prospect of finishing the season in a country that has become his second home, just across the border from his homeland.

"I'm looking forward a lot, it's in Germany where I spend a lot of time and many fans will come over from the Czech Republic," Schick said.

"So it's going to be a great one."

