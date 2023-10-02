Schiano believes Big Ten is the best conference in college football

On Saturday, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights defeated the Wagner Seahawks 52-3 to finish their non-conference schedule. With their Week 5 victory, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has his team at 4-1(1-1 Big Ten) heading into their competitive Big Ten schedule.

Heading into Week 6, the Scarlet Knights have seven Big Ten opponents to finish their season. It’s Big Ten the rest of the way, and this seven-game stretch will dictate if the Scarlet Knights can qualify for a bowl game.

During the post-game press conference after Saturday’s victory, Schiano described the Big Ten as the best conference in college football.

“It’s a long season, and I just got done telling them the rest of the way, it’s Big Ten all the way and what I believe to be the best conference in the country. It’s going to be quite a run,” Schiano said.

The Scarlet Knights will face seven Big Ten opponents with a combined record of 25-8 heading into Week 6. The Big Ten conference has three teams in the top-10 college football rankings, with No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State, and No. 6 Penn State ranking in the top tier, according to the USA Today Sports Coaches’ Poll.

Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State are undefeated going into Week 6, with the Scarlet Knights getting prepared to face the Buckeyes in Week 9 and the Nittany Lions in Week 11. The Wolverines defeated the Scarlet Knights in Week 4, beating Rutgers 31-7.

Rutgers will travel to Wisconsin (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) to face the Badgers as they kick off the heart of their Big Ten schedule.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire