MLB: Scherzer flirts with no-hitter in loss to Marlins

Max Scherzer was closing in on his third-career no-hitter in MLB on Wednesday, but an unfortunate ground ball ended his run in the Washington Nationals' 2-1 loss to the Miami Marlins.

With one out in the eighth inning, Scherzer still had his no-hitter intact. But Marlins catcher A.J. Ellis sent a ground ball back up the middle. The Washington Nationals star instinctively snatched his glove out, thinking it was safely in the webbing, then slumped his shoulder as he turned his attention behind him to see Trea Turner botching a bare-hand attempt.

Ellis reached first base. The Marlins then had some trouble defensively, and Scherzer walked out of the eighth inning losing 2-1 while allowing just two hits and two unearned runs.

Scherzer, who took the tough-luck loss, dropped down to 8-5 this season with a 2.09 ERA despite striking out 11 Marlins. The reigning NL Cy Young award winner looks like a major threat to repeat.

The Arizona Diamondbacks crushed the Colorado Rockies 16-5, the Boston Red Sox lost 6-4 to the Kansas City Royals, the Houston Astros accounted for the Oakland Athletics 5-1, the New York Yankees topped the Los Angeles Angels 8-4, the Cleveland Indians beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1, the Toronto Blue Jays saw off the Texas Rangers 7-5, the Minnesota Twins defeated the Chicago White Sox 4-2 and the Los Angeles Dodgers were 8-2 winners against the New York Mets.

Elsewhere, the Tampa Bay Rays downed the Cincinnati Reds 8-3, the Chicago Cubs lost 3-2 to the San Diego Padres, the St Louis Cardinals edged the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6, the Atlanta Braves prevailed 5-3 against the San Francisco Giants, the Milwaukee Brewers outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 and the Detroit Tigers went down 7-5 to the Seattle Mariners.

PEREZ WITH THE SLAM

Royals catcher Salvador Perez hit a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead the Royals past the Red Sox. Perez finished the game three for three with the home run, four RBIs and a walk. He is now batting .292 this season.

Tommy Pham and Jedd Gyorko led the Cardinals to their second straight extra-innings win against the Phillies. This time, St Louis won in 10 thanks, in part, to Pham's two home runs. Gyorko also went three for four with a home run, two RBIs and a walk.

Pham became the first player in Cardinals history, and just the 14th MLB player all time, to hit two home runs and complete two outfield assists in the same game.

WAKE-UP CALL FOR HOFFMAN

Rockies starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman had been dealing since he called up to the big leagues, but he crashed back down to earth against the Diamondbacks. Hoffman gave up nine earned runs — all in the fourth inning — while pitching just over three innings.

The Diamondbacks scored 10 runs in the fourth inning, which was a franchise-high on the road. Hoffman may spend some time in the minors after this brutal start.

GALLO SOARS

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's ... Joey Gallo? Gallo's 19th home run came from the inside-the-park variety Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

ANGELS AT YANKEES

New York broke their seven-game losing streak against the Angels. The Yankees will try to continue their momentum by sending breakout ace Luis Severino (5-2, 2.99) to the mound to face off against Jesse Chavez (5-7, 4.85 ERA) on Thursday.