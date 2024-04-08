Schertz introduced as SLU's new coach, 'excited' by the opportunity

Apr. 8—Four days after coaching Indiana State in a heartbreaking loss to Seton Hall in the NIT championship game, Josh Schertz was introduced as the new head coach at Saint Louis University on Monday morning.

"It's an incredibly special day for me," Schertz said to a crowd gathered in Chaifetz Arena, the Billikens' home court. "I could not be more excited to be the next head coach here." SLU streamed the ceremony online via YouTube.

His formal introduction as Billikens coach caps a whirlwind week for Indiana State basketball. After a snub by the NCAA Tournament, the Sycamores reached the NIT Final Four at Indianapolis' Hinkle Fieldhouse, where they beat Utah 100-90 in the semifinal last Tuesday and then fell 79-77 to Seton Hall in Thursday's championship after leading 77-70 with 3 minutes to play.

On Saturday, Schertz acknowledged he'd accepted the SLU job. Later that day, ISU announced that Schertz's associate head coach, former Butler University and White River Valley High School standout Matthew Graves would serve as interim Sycamore head coach as the university conducts a national search for a permanent job. Graves told the Tribune-Star last week that he would be interested in a head coaching position.

Graves formerly served as head coach of South Alabama, where his Jaguars compiled a cumulative record of 65-96 overall and 36-58 in the Sun Belt Conference from 2013-18.

Schertz coached three progressively better seasons at ISU, climbing from a rough 11-20 start in 2021-22 to a 23-13 mark in 2022-23 and then a stellar 32-7 record in the just-completed season. His 66-40 outcome in Terre Haute followed a 337-69 record at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn., where his Railsplitters became a national NCAA Division II powerhouse.

SLU offered Schertz a multi-year contract topping $2 million annually, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, though SLU hasn't released terms of his deal. Saint Louis is a private Jesuit university with an enrollment of 15,000 students. The Billikens compete in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

ISU, of the Missouri Valley Conference, offered Schertz an enhanced contract that would've made him the highest-paid coach ever at Indiana State, with an extension through 2030, according to a university news release. A "record-breaking fundraising effort" by community donors attempted to keep Schertz at Indiana State.

Schertz accepted the Saint Louis proposal.

Saint Louis dismissed previous coach Travis Ford after eight seasons, including marks of 13-20 overall and 5-13 in the A-10.

SLU Athletic Director Chris May watched Schertz coach ISU against Michigan State, Belmont and at least one other game. By season's end, Schertz had guided the Sycamores to the second most single-season wins in ISU history, trailing only Larry Bird and Co.'s 1978-79 season. It lifted Schertz's lifetime 16-year coaching record to 403 wins and 109 losses.

"We had a profile for what you're looking for in a head coach. First and foremost, you're looking for a winner — who has won nonstop in their career?" May said Monday. "We found a winner with a lifetime winning percentage of .787, which is in the elite level of college basketball coaches."

Schertz offered him and his family a "lifechanging" opportunity, which he said was a requirement for him to leave ISU.

"For me, it just grew on me, and dawned on me that this was the best place for me, and it checked all my boxes," Schertz said.

His initial task at SLU will be to restock the roster. Three Billikens players entered the NCAA transfer portal after Ford's departure. That trio, which includes high-scoring guard Gibson Jimerson, could still choose to return to SLU. Aside from those three, the potential returnees include seven scholarship players and one incoming freshman, the Post Dispatch reported last month. Schertz met with the Billikens players on Sunday.

ISU could potentially return its entire starting lineup of Robbie Avila, Ryan Conwell, Julian Larry, Jayson Kent and Isaiah Swope. On Monday, Schertz didn't, and can't, discuss whether any Sycamores might opt to transfer to his SLU program.

"I do want to thank my players at Indiana State," Schertz said at Monday's introduction. "I'm not dumb enough or crazy enough to think I'm up here because of me. I'm up here because I had some unbelievable players who were phenomenal competitors, guys who created an incredible team this year, certainly, with 32 wins, but last year and going back to my time at Lincoln Memorial I've been incredibly lucky to surround myself with some great young men."

He also praised the Terre Haute community, and used the turnout and passion at ISU games as a model for what he plans to build at SLU.

"I can't wait to connect our program to this community; that's where the magic happens," Schertz said. "That's what you saw at Lincoln Memorial over our time there. That's what you saw in Terre Haute. When you see 10,000 people in a town of 60,000 coming to the games — and you guys who watched us at Hinkle [in last week's NIT Final Four], those were neutral-site games but there's no 'neutral' when you're talking about Indiana State and our fans.

"When you can connect the community to the program," he added, "that's where the magic does start to happen."

