Schertz blends into St. Louis, throws out first pitch at Cardinals game

Apr. 10—When former Indiana State men's basketball coach Josh Schertz was introduced on Monday as the new leader of the Saint Louis University Billikens, he declared an anxiousness to "immerse" himself in St. Louis' culture.

On Tuesday night, Schertz did a bit of that. He threw out the first pitch at Busch Stadium before the host Cardinals played the Philadelphia Phillies. Schertz, a righthander, put it high but in the strike zone.

Afterward, he high-fived the Cardinals' mascot, Fredbird, according to a replay on the Bally Sports Network's social media.

In an interview on the Cardinals TV broadcast, Schertz told Bally Sports that SLU's "values align," with his. "It's a great setup for me," he added. "A perfect fit for me and my family. And of course the city of St. Louis it's an amazing place to live."

St. Louis won the game 3-0 over the Phillies.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.