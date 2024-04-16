Schenevus rolls in 16-3 win; Oneonta remains perfect

Apr. 15—The Schenevus baseball team rolled to a 16-3 win over Richfield Springs in five innings at home Monday.

The Dragons scored multiple runs in each of their four frames at the plate.

Allen Osborne earned the win on the mound while Cody Keator went 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs and three RBI.

Tim Green doubled twice and scored four runs while Ryan Spranger and Orrin Clenents each doubled in the win.

Landen Schultz went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored for the Eagles.

Schenevus will host Jefferson/Stamford on Wednesday while Richfield Springs will visit Edmeston/Morris Friday.

Oneonta 11, Norwich 3

Oneonta improved to 6-0 on the season Monday with an 11-3 road win over Norwich.

Nolan Stark opened the game with a leadoff home run and finished 4-for-5 with a double and three RBI.

Brady Carr notched three hits including two doubles while Britten Zeh had two hits.

Grayson Brockington came up with a two-run single in the fifth inning to give Oneonta a 6-2 lead and Bruce Mistler came through in the sixth with a two-run double.

Mistler was the winning pitcher after striking out 12 batters and allowing just two hits in five innings. Chase Jervis pitched two innings of relief while adding a triple at the plate.

Oneonta will host Owego Free Academy on Tuesday in a matchup of undefeated teams.

Laurens/Milford 10, Worcester 4

Laurens/Milford scored five runs in the first inning in a 10-4 road win over Worcester on Monday.

Evan Clark went 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBI while TJ O'Connor went 4-for-5 with a double in the win.

Clark was the winning pitcher, striking out four over two innings. Aidan Mertz struck out five over two innings of relief and O'Connor closed the game with six strikeouts over the final three innings.

Lucas Evens tripled for Worcester while Tyler Head doubled in the loss.

Lucas Roof struck out nine over four and two-thirds innings for the Wolverines while Derek Land struck out four over two and a third.

L/M will host Charlotte Valley Wednesday while Worcester will host Jefferson/Stamford on Tuesday.

Walton/Downsville 13, South Kortright 2Walton/Downsville took down South Kortright 13-2 on the road Monday in a non-league contest.

Colby Phraner hit a grand slam and a double in the win to lead W/D's offense. Everett West was the winning pitcher, striking out eight in five innings and allowing four hits.

Jacob Staroba hit a home run for South Kortright.

W/D will visit Unatego/Franklin on Wednesday while SK will host Gilboa/WAJ the same day.

Unatego/Franklin 7, Oxford 2

Unatego/Franklin defeated Oxford 7-2 on the road Monday in Midstate Athletic Conference play.

Brayden Nichols struck out six over seven innings to earn the win while Braeden Johnson went 2-for-4 with a double, Wyatt Beers and Devin Stilson each tallied two hits. Xander Johnson scored two runs and tallied two RBI in the win.

U/F will host Sidney on Tuesday while Oxford will visit Harpursville the same day.

Delhi 8, Bainbridge-Guilford 5

Delhi defeated Bainbridge-Guilford 8-5 in Delhi on Monday.

The Bulldogs scored two runs in the first and opened up a 6-0 lead with four in the third inning and never looked back.

Isaac Marsiglio earned the win, striking out 10 over five and two-thirds innings while Bronson Thompson had two hits including a double for Delhi.

Delhi will visit Seton Catholic on Tuesday while B-G will host Greene the same day.

Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett 21, Margaretville 2

An 11-run first inning propelled Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett to a 21-2 home win over Margaretville on Monday.

David Cammer and Jacob Strauch each hit three-run home runs in the opening frame to get things going. Strauch finished the game 4-for-4 with a double and four runs scored.

Sean Wille, Burton Strauch and Garrison Ross each had two hits in the win.

Ross, Burton Strauch and Wille combined for 12 strikeouts on the mound.

Gilboa/WAJ (2-0) will be at South Kortright on Wednesday.

Edmeston/Morris shut out Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 12-0 Monday at home.

Asa Dugan struck out 15 and allowed one hit over five innings to earn the win.

Max Bolton tripled and drove in a run for E/M while Landon Wust went 2-for-3 and Gunner Schoellig drove in two runs.

Landon O'leary tallied the lone hit for CV-S/SS.

E/M will visit Madison on Tuesday while CV-S/SS will visit Laurens/Milford on Friday.

Schenevus 16, Richfield Springs 3

RS ... 020 10X X — 3 4 7

S ... 464 2XX X — 16 10 4

S: Allen Osborne (W), Ryan Spranger (4) and Tim Green

RS: Dunckel (L), Wolfe (4) and Bowman

3B: Cody Keator (S)

2B: Tim Green 2 (S), Ryan Spranger (S), Orrin Clements (S)

Oneonta 11, Norwich 3

OHS ... 130 023 2 — 11 14 4

Nor ... 000 200 1 — 3 2 1

OHS: Bruce Mistler (W), Chase Jervis (6) and Jameson Brown

Nor: Reed (L), Parker (6) and Sastri

HR: Nolan Stark (OHS)

3B: Chase Jervis (OHS)

2B: Nolan Stark (OHS), Bruce Mistler (OHS), Brady Carr 2 (OHS)

Laurens/Milford 10, Worcester 4

L/M ... 510 040 0 — 10 14 0

W ... 002 200 0 — 4 6 3

L/M: Evan Clark (W), Aidan Mertz (3), TJ O'Connor (5) and Chirstian Lawson, Todd Bowen

W: Lucas Roof (L), Derek Land (5) and Lucas Evens, Hunter Griffin

3B: Evan Clark (L/M), Lucas Evens (W)

2B: TJ O'Connor (L/M), Tyler Head (W)

Walton/Downsville 13, South Kortright 2

W/D ... 154 030X X — 13 7 1

SK ... 010 10X X — 2 4 1

W/D: Everett West (W) and McGowan

SK: Logan Reinshagen (L), Cole Thomas (3), Chase Rockefeller (5) and Darren Dengler

HR: Colby Phraner (W/D), Jacob Staroba (SK)

2B: Colby Phraner (W/D), Gugliemo (W/D)

Unatego/Franklin 7, Oxford 2

U/F ... 010 013 2 — 7 12 1

Ox ... 000 000 2 — 2 8 2

U/F: Brayden Nichols (W) and Chase Birdsall

Ox: K. Benjamin (L), D. Endress (6) and L. Olinski

2B: Braeden Johnson (U/F), C. Dungan (Ox), L. Olinski (Ox)

Delhi 8, Bainbridge-Guilford 5

DA ... 204 002 0 — 8 6 3

B-G ... 000 102 2 — 5 6 2

DA: Isaac Marsiglio (W), Andrew Liddle (6) and Jackson Demeo

B-G: Connor Davy (L), Damon Seymour (3), Kaiden Seymour (5) and Brayden Swartwout

2B: Bronson Thompson (DA)

Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett 21, Margaretville 2

Marg ... 000 20X X — 2 0 4

GC/WAJ ... (11)55 0XX X — 21 15 2

M: Maggio (L), Sanford (1) and Stake

GC/WAJ: Garrison Ross (W), Burton Strauch (4), Sean Wille (5) and Devin Bohringer, Jacob Strauch

HR: David Cammer (GC/WAJ), Jacob Strauch (GC/WAJ)

2B: Luke Maeurer (GC/WAJ), Jacob Strauch (GC/WAJ)

Edmeston/Morris 12, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 0

CV-S/SS ... 000 00X X — 0 1 1

E/M ... 333 3XX X — 12 10 0

CV-S/SS: Alex Rockwell (L), Mike Cashman (3) and Kris Cade, Caden Laymon (4)

E/M: Asa Dugan (W) and Max Bolton

3B: Max Bolton (E/M)