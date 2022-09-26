‘It’s a scheme (that) is flawless’: Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh raves about Iowa Hawkeyes defense

It is no secret just how good the Iowa Hawkeyes defense is right now and how good they have been playing all season. They are the strength of the team and play technically sound football in all facets of the game.

One bright football mind that respects and knows what the Iowa defense brings to the table is the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh. During his presser, the head coach had high praise for what Iowa is doing defensively under defensive coordinator Phil Parker.

“It’s a way of playing; it’s the Parker way. And it’s really good, everybody knows what to do. Everybody’s playing the proper leverage, the proper technique, the proper fundamentals at all times. Opportunistic — the challenges that it presents are if you are inaccurate where the throw, overthrow, underthrow, tip ball, it’s highly likely that it’s going to result into a turnover if you’re not as sound as you can possibly be, then you’re in for a rough one,” Harbaugh said when asked what it is that makes the Hawkeyes defense as good as it is.

“But it’s a scheme (that) is flawless, everybody where they’re supposed to be when they’re supposed to be there, playing the techniques, they’re supposed to be there.”

Harbaugh is not surprised by the Iowa defense, though. As someone who has been around the game his entire life, he has become a student of the game. That is exactly how he treats the Hawkeyes’ defense.

“Been aware of it for a long time and I’ve studied it,” Harbaugh said when asked if he knew the Hawkeyes were this good on the defensive side of the ball.

List

Week 5 Big Ten Power Rankings

List

Week 5 Iowa Hawkeyes bowl projection round up

List

Monday Morning Takeaways: 5 lasting thoughts from Iowa's Big Ten-opening victory over Rutgers

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire