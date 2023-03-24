Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM won the 2022 Scheldeprijs Women to make it two consecutive titles

Defending champion Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM won the Scheldeprijs women’s race for a second consecutive year in 2022. She sprinted to the line well clear of 19 other riders, Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) took second place and Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra) was third.

The 2023 Scheldeprijs will start and finish once again in Schoten. The 131.5-km course first takes the riders towards Brecht, where the wind can play a crucial role in the open spaces in the north of Belgium. Once back in Schoten, the peloton will face three finishing circuits of 17km each.

It is the only event on Flanders Classics’ spring calendar that remains at a 1.1-level, which allows second-tier women’s teams to secure spots on the starting line.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Scheldeprijs Women with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Scheldeprijs Women 2023 teams