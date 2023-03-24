Scheldeprijs Women 2023
Defending champion Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM won the Scheldeprijs women’s race for a second consecutive year in 2022. She sprinted to the line well clear of 19 other riders, Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) took second place and Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra) was third.
The 2023 Scheldeprijs will start and finish once again in Schoten. The 131.5-km course first takes the riders towards Brecht, where the wind can play a crucial role in the open spaces in the north of Belgium. Once back in Schoten, the peloton will face three finishing circuits of 17km each.
It is the only event on Flanders Classics’ spring calendar that remains at a 1.1-level, which allows second-tier women’s teams to secure spots on the starting line.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Scheldeprijs Women with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Scheldeprijs Women 2023 teams
AG Insurance-NXTG U23 Team
Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
Aromitalia Basso Vaiano
AWOL O'Shea
BePink
Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
Duolar - Chevalmeire
Fenix-Deceuninck
GT Krush RebelLease Pro Cycling
Israel-Premier Tech Roland
Lifeplus Wahoo
Liv Racing TeqFind
Lotto Dstny Ladies
Parkhotel Valkenburg
Proximus-Alphamotorhomes-Doltcini CT
St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93
Stade Rochelais Charente Maritime
Team Coop-Hitec Products
Team DSM
Team Grand-Est Komugi La Fabrique
Team Jayco-AlUla
Team SD Worx
Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
UAE Team ADQ
Zaaf Cycling Team