Schefter: Seahawks trade fifth-round pick for Raiders G Gabe Jackson

The Seahawks have made their splash addition to the offensive line, trading a 2021 fifth-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for guard Gabe Jackson, per Adam Schefter.

The compensation from Seattle to Vegas for Gabe Jackson is a 2021 fifth-round pick, per source. https://t.co/Rod68zcjwH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

Jackson is a former third-round pick in 2014 and has been a starter for the Raiders seven years running. He'll presumably fill Seattle's void at left guard, though it is possible that the Seahawks opt to put him at right guard and move Damien Lewis to the left side.

Jackson has two years left on his contract, each with a cap number just shy of $10 million. He will be 30 in July but should be a significant upgrade over what Mike Iupati and Jordan Simmons gave the Seahawks in 2020.

Jackson played all 16 games for the Raiders in 2020 for the first time since 2016, though injuries have never cost him more than five games in any season.

The trade comes at a hefty price for Seattle. Not only does Jackson's salary cut into the Seahawks cap space, but it leaves the team with just three 2021 draft selections as well -- a second-, a fourth- and a sixth-rounder.

Center and pass rusher are the next major boxes that need to be checked off of Seattle's offseason to-do list.