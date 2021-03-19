Schefter: Seahawks retain RB Chris Carson on a three-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks made a big move on Friday, retaining starting running back Chris Carson on a three-year contract, per Adam Schefter. The full deal is worth $24.625 million, but Tom Pelissero added that the third-year is voidable and the two-year value is worth 14.625 million.

RB Chris Carson is re-signing with Seattle on a three-year, $24.625 million deal that voids after two years, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

The #Seahawks are re-signing RB Chris Carson to a two-year deal worth up to $14.625 million, per source. The deal was done by @Casey_Muir1 and @Murphy_McGuire of @OctagonFootball — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2021

The voidable year allows Seattle to push the cap hit into an extra year, likely minimizing Carson's cap number in 2021. The full details haven't been disclosed just yet.

Listen & Subscribe to the Talkin' Seahawks podcast

Carson is a two-time 1,000-yard rusher but had a quiet year by his standards in 2020, running for just 681 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. Seattle made obvious efforts to limit his workload, and he also missed four games due to a foot injury.

It will be interesting to see what kind of per-game roster bonuses are built into the contract. Carson's biggest issue has always been his availability. However, he's managed to miss just seven games over the last three seasons. That doesn't include a pair of postseason games in 2019, though.

Carson will re-assume his role as the Seahawks top running back with Rashaad Penny, Alex Collins, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas vying for snaps behind him. Seattle should be set at running back with that stable.

At some point the Seahawks will need to address their pass rush, but finding a way to retain Carson was a nice way to cap off a productive first week of free agency.