Schefter: Seattle Seahawks hire Shane Waldron as new Offensive Coordinator

Schefter: Seahawks hire Shane Waldron as new Offensive Coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks have their new offensive coordinator. Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron has been hired by Seattle to replace Brian Schottenheimer, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Seattle is planning to hire Rams’ passing game coordinator Shane Waldron for its offensive coordinator job, per source. Waldron will take over for Brian Schottenheimer.



Rams losing Waldron, Brad Holmes, Ray Agnew, Joe Barry and Aubrey Pleasant. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2021

Waldron has been with the Rams organization since 2017 and has previously held the roles of tight ends coach and quarterbacks coach. He came over with Sean McVay from Washington in 2017.

Waldron presumably brings with him some of McVay's philosophies and creativity. McVay leans on a strong running game, and so it makes sense that Waldron would check necessary boxes for Pete Carroll. The goal is likely for Waldron to bring some varying looks to Seattle's running game in addition to a successful short and intermediate passing game. Much of Sean McVay's offense is about horizontal movement, window dressing and getting players open in space.

Those are all traits that would be welcome additions in Seattle. The big question (and one that we won't know the answer to until next September) is how Carroll's ideologies will mesh with Waldron's and how much freedom Waldron will have in order to implement his own scheme.

It should also be assumed that Russell Wilson met with Waldron and gave his seal of approval on the hire before Seattle finalized the addition.

Hopefully we'll hear from Waldron in the near future, but we now know that the search is over and the Seahawks have their new OC.