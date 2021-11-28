Schefter: NFL teams had interest in Mel Tucker before he signed new deal with Michigan State football

After managing to turn around the Michigan State football program in just two short seasons, Mel Tucker had become the center of a lot of coaching rumors and speculation this year.

Most of those rumors involved LSU and their coaching search, but on Sunday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that, before he signed his $95-million, fully guaranteed extension with the Spartans, NFL teams had inquired with him and his agent to see if he would be interested in becoming a head coach (again) in the NFL.

Tucker had previously been the interim head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2011.

