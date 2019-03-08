Schefter: "I'd be surprised if Gronk retired" originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

On WEEI's "Mut & Callahan" ESPN's Adam Schefter gave the latest news on Rob Gronkowski's possible retirement.

Schefter said, "We are now a month after the Super Bowl and haven't heard anything - it seems like business as usual. I'd be more surprised if he retired than if he came back."

Gronkowski said after the Patriots' Super Bowl LIII win he would take "a couple weeks" after the Super Bowl to make a decision.

When two weeks came and went, and no decision was announced, Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus said Gronk would need a couple more weeks to make the decision.

As time goes by, and no such decision has been announced, it appears more likely that Gronkowski will return to the Patriots.

It was reported that last spring when Gronkowski held out until near the NFL draft to announce his decision to return, that he would have retired if traded, and only wants to play for Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Whether or not he will play for the team this year remains to be seen, but it's starting to look more and more like the superstar tight end will return for another run.

"There's no decision that I know of yet but if you're a fan, I think you have to feel encouraged," said Schefter.

