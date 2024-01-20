Schefter: Cowboys will not extend Mike McCarthy beyond 2024

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys front office have plenty of business to tackle this offseason, with several high-profile individuals expected to enter into contract negotiations with the front office in order to firm up their long-term status with the team.

Head coach Mike McCarthy doesn’t look to be one of them.

According to a Saturday report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, it is not believed the Cowboys will offer McCarthy any sort of extension as he enters the fifth and final year of the deal he signed in 2020.

The 60-year-old coach would ostensibly, then, helm the team as a “lame duck,” essentially coaching for his job just as his predecessor Jason Garrett did in Dallas twice during his Cowboys tenure.

On the final year of his first contract as Cowboys head coach, Garrett coached Dallas to a 12-4 record in 2014, promptly earning himself a five-year extension. On the expiring year of that deal, the team finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs; Garrett and the team parted ways just days later.

McCarthy has a 42-25 regular-season mark since coming to Dallas and has led the team to three straight 12-win campaigns. But his 1-3 postseason mark has been a massive disappointment, with last week’s 48-32 collapse- at home- to the 7th-seeded Packers leaving many fans clamoring for a change to be made.

In a statement earlier this week, Jones cited McCarthy’s regular-season winning percentage as a reason to stay the course. During his end-of-season press conference the next day, McCarthy told reporters, “I didn’t come here to get another contract or anything other than that. I came to Dallas to win a world championship.”

If Schefter’s report holds true, the first part of that equation has come to fruition. Now it’s up to McCarthy and the Cowboys to make good on the second part.

If he doesn’t, the Cowboys could be on a search for the 10th head coach in franchise history by this time next year.

