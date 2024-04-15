Scheffler's calm exterior masks hatred of losing

Scottie Scheffler won his second Masters with victory at Augusta National Golf Club (Warren Little)

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler's showcased once again his outstanding ability to keep his focus and calm as he marched to his second win at Augusta National on Sunday and then revealed his ruthless side.

Scheffler's low-key personality and his lack of emotion on the course have led many to presume that he spends his life in what athletes like to call "the zone".

For some observers, the world number one's Christian religious beliefs combined with an uncomplicated approach to golf go a long way to explaining the unflustered way he went about the back-nine on Masters Sunday.

But after slipping on the green jacket again, Scheffler admitted he is driven by a fierce competitive streak.

"I love winning. I hate losing. I really do," he said. "And when you're here in the biggest moments, when I'm sitting there with the lead on Sunday, I really, really want to win badly."

Scheffler is always comfortable discussing his Christian faith but his words suggested that while he doesn't want his identity to be defined by results, he can't escape that fierce determination to win.

"I believe that today's plans were already laid out many years ago, and I could do nothing to mess up those plans. I have been given a gift of this talent, and I use it for God's glory. That's pretty much it," he said.

"So when I'm out there, I try to compete to the best of my abilities. Like I said, I really want to win. I feel like that's how I was designed. I've been that way since I was a young kid. That's always been a part of me, and I don't think that should be going away anytime soon.

"I don't think there's anything wrong with that either," he said.

Scheffler's hunger for more suggests his current domination of the sport -- he has won three tournaments already this year -- might not be a fleeting spell at the top.

"I feel like I'm playing really good golf right now," he said. "I feel like I'm as in control of my emotions as I've ever been, which is a good place to be. I feel like I'm maturing as a person on the golf course, which is a good place to be.

"I think it's hard to argue with the results of the last few weeks. I've been playing some nice golf. But I really try to not focus too much on the past. I'm going to go home this week and reflect on this week and soak it in as best I can. It's not a very satisfying sport because I'm supposed to tee it up again on Thursday. Back to the grind pretty quick," he said.

Scheffler's wife, Meredith, is due to give birth to their first child later this month.

He's looking forward to the prospect, but says he doesn't expect sleepless nights to impact his form at the next major, the PGA Championship at Valhalla.

"I will go home, soak in this victory tonight. Will definitely enjoy the birth of my first child. But with that being said, I still love competing.

"My priorities will change here very soon. My son or daughter will now be the main priority, along with my wife, so golf will now be probably fourth in line," he said, before adding a warning to his rivals.

"But I still love competing. I don't plan on taking my eye off the ball anytime soon, that's for sure."

