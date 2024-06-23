Scheffler triumphs in play-off for sixth win of year

Scottie Scheffler is the first player since Arnold Palmer in 1962 to win six times before July [Getty Images]

Travelers Championship final round

-22 S Scheffler (US), T Kim (Kor); -20 SJ Im (Kor), T Hoge (US); -18 J Thomas (US), P Cantlay (US), T Finau (US), A Bhatia (US)

Selected others: -17 S Lowry (Ire); -14 T Fleetwood (Eng), R MacIntyre (Sco); -12 S Power (Ire); -9 M Fitzpatrick (Eng)

World number one Scottie Scheffler prevailed in a play-off at the Travelers Championship to secure his sixth PGA Tour win of the season.

The conclusion of the final round was interrupted as a group of protesters ran on to the 18th green as the last group were reading their putts.

When play resumed, Scheffler narrowly missed a birdie putt that would have clinched victory, before South Korea's Tom Kim converted his birdie attempt to force a two-man play-off.

Scheffler won on the first extra hole at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, to become the first player since Arnold Palmer in 1962 to win six times before July.

"It's pretty special," said Scheffler. "It's been a great season, I've been fortunate to come away with some wins and it's been a lot of fun.

"Tom played his heart out today. He's a great player, a great champion and it was fun battling with him today."

Scheffler and Kim finished tied on 22 under par after closing rounds of 65 and 66 respectively.

The pair returned to the 18th for the first extra hole, and Scheffler claimed a par while Kim could not get up and down from a plugged lie in a greenside bunker.