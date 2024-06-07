Scheffler three shots clear at Memorial Tournament

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters for a second time in April [Getty Images]

Memorial Tournament leaderboard after second round

-9 S Scheffler (US); -6 A Hadwin (Can), V Hovland (Nor); -5 C Bezuidenhout (SA), K Bradley (US); -4 L Aberg (Swe).

Selected others: -3 R McIlroy (NI); -2 T Fleetwood (Eng); -1 S Power (Ire), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); +1 S Lowry (Ire); +5 J Spieth (US); +9 J Rose (Eng); +14 R Fowler (US)

World number one Scottie Scheffler leads after two days of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Ohio, United States.

He began the second day one shot off the lead and behind Canadian Adam Hadwin, who followed his six-under 66 with a par round of 72 after a double bogey six on the par four 17th proved costly.

That enabled American Scheffler to move clear, aided by an eagle at the 15th and a birdie at the 18th, to end on nine under, three clear of Hadwin and Norway's Viktor Hovland.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is in tied seventh on three under, with England's Tommy Fleetwood among a quartet on two under.

The top 50 plus ties made the cut, with Jordan Spieth, 2010 champion Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler among those to not make it.

England's Rose started the day last after an opening round 80, but performed better on Friday with a one-over 73 to move to tied 69th.

American Fowler endured a horrible day as he shot a 10-over 82, including double bogeys at the second, fifth and seventh holes.

This is the final event before next week's US Open and one of the PGA Tour's signature events, with a 73-player field competing for a $20m (£15.6m) purse.