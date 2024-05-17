Scheffler shaken, shocked and quivering after arrest and jail

World number one Scottie Scheffler reacts after a birdie at the par-5 10th hole in the second round of the PGA Championship after being arrested hours before the round (ANDY LYONS)

Top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler, known for his stoic shotmaking under pressure, was shaken to his core on Friday after being arrested before his second round of the PGA Championship.

The two-time Masters champion was handcuffed and taken into custody after trying to get around an accident and enter Valhalla Golf Club while the entrance was blocked by police after an accident in which a pedestrian was killed.

Scheffler was charged with felony assault of a police officer, criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer. According to police his car dragged an officer so severely the man was hospitalized.

"I was pretty rattled to say the least," Scheffler said. "The officer that took me to the jail was very kind. He was great. We had a nice chat in the car. That kind of helped calm me down.

"I was shaking. I would say in shock and in fear. Coming out here and trying to play today was definitely a challenge, but I did my best to control my mind, my breathing, basically just calm down so I could come out here and try and play."

Scheffler was booked, his mugshot taken and he was back in time to play his second round and shoot a five-under par 66 to stand on 133, sharing third early on Friday.

"It was definitely a nice round of golf," Scheffler said. "I definitely never imagined going to jail the morning before one of my tee times for sure."

Scheffler recalled chaotic moments after he was cuffed and tossed into the back of a police car.

"When they got me out of the car, it was very chaotic and I said, 'I'm sorry, I'm just trying to get to my tee time.' Outside of that, things escalated from there," Scheffler said. "I did numerous apologies and whatever, but it was chaotic.

"I was doing my best to defuse the situation. I was just sitting there just trying to remain as calm as possible. I did my best to just follow instructions and do as I was told as I was sitting there handcuffed."

Police didn't know he was one of the star attractions for the event they were helping to secure.

"At no point did I try to name drop myself to defuse the situation," Scheffler said. "I just tried to remain as calm as possible and follow instructions."

After seeing video of his arrest while in a jail cell, he prepared should he get the chance to play.

"I did spend some time stretching in a jail cell. That was a first for me," he said. "That was part of my warmup. I was just sitting there waiting and I started going through my warmup."

- 'Shaking for an hour' -

His body shook with nerves and shock.

"I was never angry. I was just in shock," he said. "I was shaking the whole time. I was shaking for like an hour. It was definitely a new feeling for me.

"Officers inside the jail were tremendous. A couple of them made some jokes, I think when they figured out who I was and what happened and how I ended up there."

He began to stretch when he was released but was shaking on the ride to Valhalla.

"I was in shock and so I was shaking and it took me a little while in the car to calm down," Scheffler said.

He hugged his parents, ate breakfast and relied on his coaches and trainers.

"My team was there for me in a moment where I really needed them," he said. "I leaned on them pretty heavily this morning to get me into the right frame of mind to where I could go out and play."

js/bb